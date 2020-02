2020 Ford Endura review

The Endura has anti-lock brakes, stability control, and seven airbags. There is a seatbelt warning system for all five passengers, which is reassuring for parents. A reversing camera and front and rear parking sensors are standard.It’s one of the most advanced Ford models sold in Australia in terms of active safety , with all versions featuring autonomous emergency braking that can detect pedestrians as well as other vehicles.Lane-keeping assist, and traffic sign recognition are also standard, with the more expensive Endura Titanium gaining rear-cross traffic alert and blind-spot monitoring. Adaptive cruise control , which can match your speed to that of a slower car ahead on the highway until you are free to overtake, is also included across the range.All Endura versions also get auto LED headlights that illuminate when it gets dark. In addition, your headlamps switch to low beam automatically for oncoming drivers, and a pressure monitor warns you if a tyre is going flat (perhaps giving you more time to get a slow puncture seen to). And the windscreen wipers can also operate automatically when it rains.The seven airbags are in the usual places: one in front of each front seat occupant; one to protect the driver’s knees; side airbags outside each front seat to protect at chest level from side impacts; and curtain airbags that protect the heads of front and rear occupants from side impacts.The outboard rear seats have ISOFIX child seat anchorage points.The Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) awarded the Endura five stars for safety.