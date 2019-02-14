2020 Ford Endura review

What key features do I get if I spend more? Expand Section

The least costly Endura, the Trend FWD, has cloth seats, rolls on 18-inch alloy wheels, and has the equipment in all Enduras.



It only drives the wheels at the front, but spending about $4000 extra gets you an Endura Trend AWD that drives to all four wheels when needed, which brings you more security on slippery surfaces. This option is available across the Endura range.



Spending a little more brings you the Endura ST-Line brings a sports-tuned suspension, 20-inch alloy wheels, and sporty exterior design enhancements including an ST-Line bodykit.



Inside, the Endura ST-Line features ambient lighting, and sports seats with suede trim with leather accents, with the front passenger seat gaining 10-way power adjustments. Both front seats feature heating and cooling, and the driver’s seat has position memory settings. The steering wheel is trimmed with perforated leather, and there are aluminium pedals and scuff plates.



The most expensive Endura, the Titanium, has a luxury focus with most of the features found in the ST-Line, but with plush leather-accented seats.



It gains a panoramic sunroof, power-operated steering column adjustment, heated second-row seats, and power-operated tailgate with hands-free operation.



Safety tech is also boosted with the addition of blind-spot detection and rear-cross traffic alert, and the Endura will almost park itself with active park assist.



Options



You can add additional features to the Endura Trend for an additional cost including bigger 19-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, DVD screens for rear-seat passengers mounted in the front headrests, and a tow bar.



Additional options for the ST-Line include the panoramic sunroof, DVD screens and tow-bar, plus a premium 12-speaker audio system with 180-degree split-view parking camera, and active park assist.



Titanium options include the 12-speaker sound system, DVD screens, tow-bar, and micro-perforated leather-accented seat trim.