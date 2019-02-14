2020 Ford Endura review

Adaptive cruise control
, a reversing camera, and parking sensors front and rear.
A sound system with a CD player, AM/FM and digital radio
, USB input, and at least six speakers. Bluetooth connectivity, which allows you to wirelessly connect a phone and play music from it.
Satellite navigation, displayed on an 8.0-inch colour touchscreen with Ford’s excellent SYNC3 connectivity. SYNC3 allows voice control of the sat-nav, the digital radio, and other audio and phone functions.
Support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
, which lets you display apps from compatible smartphones on the touchscreen and control them from there.
Active noise cancellation that uses a signal to electronically reduce cabin noise, much like noise-cancelling headphones.
Push button start, and smart keyless entry that unlocks the Endura without the need to take the key fob out of your bag or pocket.
10-way power adjustable driver’s seat.
Power-folding and heated door mirrors that light up the ground near the front door as you approach and unlock your Endura.
Rain-sensing windscreen wipers, LED cornering headlights with auto on-off high beam, LED fog-lamps and daytime running lights.
A leather-wrapped steering wheel, with paddle gear shifters
, and buttons for operating cruise control, sound system and your phone.
Dual-zone air-conditioning (which allows different temperatures on either side of the cabin), and air-conditioning vents dedicated to rear-seat passengers.
Electronic stability control, which can help control a skid. All new cars must have this feature.
Seven airbags. (For the placement of airbags, and more on Endura safety systems, please open the Safety section below.)
Autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist, and traffic sign recognition.
The Escape is covered by a five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty.