2020 Jeep Compass review

The Compass comes with a choice of two engines, including the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder ‘Multijet’ diesel that sips fuel at a rate of 5.7 litres/100km according to official testing which takes in to account urban and highway driving.

It is considerably more economical, and has more get up and go than the 2.4-litre four-cylinder ‘Tigershark’ petrol engine, which consumes 7.9 litres/100km in the front-wheel-drive Night Eagle, and a greedy 9.7litres/100km in the all-wheel-drive Limited and S-Limited.

While the 2.4-litre petrol is at best adequate and shows its shortcomings when overtaking or climbing hills, the 2.0-litre diesel, with its 350Nm of torque, is the perfect match. The main reason why you may not choose the diesel is that it is only available in the most expensive Compass, the off-road-focused Trailhawk.

The diesel engine is coupled with a nine-speed automatic transmission, while the petrol comes with a six-speed auto in the FWD Night Eagle and the nine-speed box in the AWD Limited and S-Limited.

