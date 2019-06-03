2020 Suzuki Swift review

What about safety in a Swift? Expand Section

Every Swift comes with anti-lock brakes, stability control, six airbags, pretensioners on the front and outer rear seatbelts, and daytime running lamps (which help other drivers see you). It is a safety package that emphasises your control of the car, and your protection in a collision.



There are airbags in front of the driver and front passenger, and another two immediately outside the driver and passenger to protect you at chest level from side impacts. In addition, a curtain airbag on each side extends past both seat rows at head level, protecting all outer occupants from side impacts.



Optional on the GL Navigator, and standard on the GLX Turbo, are auto cruise control (which can reduce fatigue on long journeys) and three other active driver aids: Autonomous emergency braking, Lane departure warning, and a Weaving alert.



The auto braking uses laser and camera sensors to monitor the road ahead, and Suzuki says it is effective at speeds up to about 100km/h. If it recognises a collision risk – typically because a car ahead has slowed suddenly – it will trigger a warning buzzer and an alert on the dashboard. If you ignore the warning and it concludes a collision is imminent, it will apply the brakes automatically, with the aim of avoiding the crash or reducing your speed at impact.



The lane-departure warning monitors your position in relation to highway lane-markings, looking for signs you are drifting into another lane without indicating (possibly from distraction or fatigue). It attracts your attention with a visual warning on the dash, and by vibrating the steering wheel.



The weaving alert looks specifically for signs you might be falling asleep, comparing how steadily you are steering the car over time. If your behaviour indicates you are weary, it will trigger audible and visual warnings.



The GLX Turbo (only) also looks after the headlights for you when you are driving at night. Its self-levelling LED headlights switch themselves on in poor light, and at speeds over 40km/h will switch to low-beam where there is street lighting, or where there is a risk they might dazzle a driver you are following or someone driving towards you.



Forward vision is very good in a Swift, but the design of the rear doors (with high-mounted handles) and rear roof-pillars expands the usual blind spot when checking over your shoulders for nearby cars behind.



The Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) awarded the Swift GL Navigator and GLX Turbo five stars for safety, its maximum, in September 2017. The least costly Swift, the GL, received four stars. The GL was rated lower only because it had too few of what ANCAP calls safety-assist features: for example, unlike the other Swifts it did not have a reversing camera.