Meet the Wheels COTY 2020 finalists: Porsche 992 911

When is a sports car more than a sports car? When it’s a Porsche 911, that’s when.

The all-new Porsche 992-generation 911 may look not too dissimilar to the 991 before it, but this latest iteration of the icon is so superbly accomplished it borders on the ridiculous.

On test for Wheels Car of the Year 2020 was the rear-drive Carrera S, with a twin-turbo 3.0-litre flat-six engine producing 331kW and 530Nm.

Honestly, this is all the sports car you could ever need, and if you desire something more, it’s time for your family to consider which lunatics asylum to have you locked up in.

Traditionally cars that require an outlay north of $200,000 have struggled against our COTY value criteria, however, a change for 2020 has rectified this issue.

No longer is a car judged on pure value alone, but the value it represents compared to its competitor set within the market.

Considering this, it’s hard to come up with a rival vehicle which can lay a finger on the Carrera S in terms of comfort, practicality, useability, speed, and outright driving thrills for anywhere near the same price.

Then you have to consider just how useable the 992 is day-to-day. Usually a finely honed driving machine is punishing to drive on daily duties – not so with the Porsche 911.

You could easily envisage the Carrera S as a superb grand tourer and an enviable daily driver, offering refinement and luxury in spades.

Can the 992 bring Porsche its first Car of the Year title? It has never been as close as this. Find out when the winner is announced at the Australian Motoring Awards on January 30.

