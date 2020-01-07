Watch Wheels Car of the Year on the big screen

Want to see how we came to our 2020 Wheels Car of the Year winner on the big screen? Well you can if you tune in to watch WhichCar TV on Channel 10 on Sunday, February 2.

Can’t get yourself in front of the TV then? Watch it on 10 Play whenever and wherever you like on your favoured mobile device.

While the colourful words and dynamic photographs can be found in the COTY edition of Wheels magazine, on stands February 3, sometimes that’s not enough.

If you want to be able to see the cars in action at Holden’s Lang Lang proving ground and hear the automotive symphony that is a Porsche flat six – this is where WhichCar TV steps in.

Not only did we have a team of judges, photographers and helpers at COTY 2020, our talented video team captured hours of footage of the 31 contenders in action.

And we’ve edited it down to the best bits for you to watch from the comfort of your own home while being immersed in all things Wheels Car of the Year... although think yourself lucky that Smell-O-Vision hasn’t been created yet.

It really is a great new way to feel like you’re in the thick of the action as the judges take the cars to their limits at Lang Lang, evaluate the finalists on some of Victoria’s best roads, and butt heads in deliberation – all to find one winner.

If the COTY edition of WhichCar TV tickles your fancy, stick around for the 30-episode second season, which kicks off on January 26. And again, if you miss it, catch up on 10 Play.

