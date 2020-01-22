10 quickest cars of Wheels Car of the Year 2020

For the first time in Wheels Car of the Year testing history, each contender vying for the crown in 2020 underwent independent performance testing.

This means 0-100km/h times, along with 100-0km/h in wet and dry. We’ve already broken down the braking data, and now it’s time to dig into acceleration times.

Only two cars managed to sneak in under the 4.0 second barrier, with the Porsche 992 911 Carrera S and Tesla Model 3 Performance both performing mid-3.0 second 0-100km/h sprints

The combustion-powered Porsche is the quicker of the pair, notching a 3.4 second time (3.37 to be exact), while the electric sedan is just a tenth slower.

Rounding out the podium is Toyota’s reborn Supra, with the GTS variant sprinting to 100km/h from a standstill in 4.4 seconds.

While mechanically identical to the BMW Z4 M40i, Toyota’s Supra was treated to its own bespoke electronic tune, going some way to explain how it was two tenths quicker to 100km/h than the convertible.

Side note: if you are using the Supra’s launch control, and bury the throttle, it serves up an ultra-smoky powerskid-style performance.

Splitting the Supra and Z4 is the current BMW 3 Series halo, the M340i, which uses all-wheel drive to crack 100km/h in 4.5 seconds.

In sixth on the leader board is the first SUV, the Mercedes-Benz EQC. Two EQCs were present for testing, with their 20- and 21-inch rims respectively the only difference.

With 20-inch rims fitted, the EQC (silently) sprinted to 100km/h in 4.7 seconds, adding an extra tenth for the 21-inch rollers.

The next three quickest cars were covered by a solitary tenth. In seventh is the Genesis G70 3.3T Ultimate Sport, with a 5.2 second 0-100km/h time, just beating out the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus and Volvo S60 T8 R-Design, which both recorded a time of 5.3 seconds.

Finally, in tenth, was the BMW X5 40i, which hauled its two-tonne masse to 100km/h in 5.8 seconds.

All cars were performance tested by veteran COTY judge Byron Mathioudakis at Holden’s Lang Lang proving ground.

The 10 quickest cars at Wheels Car of the Year 2020

Rank Vehicle 0-100km/h (sec) 1 Porsche 992 911 Carrera S 3.4 seconds 2 Tesla Model 3 Performance 3.5 seconds 3 Toyota Supra GTS 4.4 seconds 4 BMW 3 Series M340i 4.5 seconds 5 BMW Z4 M40i 4.6 seconds 6 Mercedes-Benz EQC (20-inch) 4.7 seconds 7 Genesis G70 3.3T Ultimate Sport 5.2 seconds 8 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus 5.3 seconds 9 Volvo S60 T8 R-Design 5.3 seconds 10 BMW X5 40i 5.8 seconds

