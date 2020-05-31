Polyphony and Getty Images ink partnership to capture the thrill of eRacing

Polyphony Digital, creators of the iconic Gran Turismo series, has just struck a deal with Getty Images which will see real world-class motorsport photographers capturing all of the action within Gran Turismo’s online and live World Tour Events.

Getty Images will serve as the ongoing exclusive 'Photographic Agency' of the FIA-Certified Gran Turismo Championship, adding to a list which includes a number of other events you may have heard of – like the Olympics and the NBA.

Getty’s photographic distribution services were first enlisted during the 2019 season, which saw Getty photographers capture in-game imagery at Gran Turismo’s World Tour events around the world, including: New York, Salzburg, Tokyo, Sydney, the Nurburgring and the world finals in Monaco.

The new partnership further bridges the gap between both real world and virtual racing, which has accelerated its trajectory to legitimacy over the past few months as racing leagues around the world were ground to a halt.

As eSports as well as its surrounding ecosystem continues to enjoy exponential growth, with brands and media increasingly jumping on board, Getty Images Global Head of Content Ken Mainardis stated “this partnership with Polyphony Digital signifies the next phase of sport photography and the true growth that is occurring across the eSports landscape.”

If you’ve never mucked around with the various in-game photo modes popular in many of today’s racing games, it can be a tremendously fun experience – with the ability to set up shots and flex your creative muscles without the logistics of navigating actual cars flying around.

