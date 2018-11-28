2019 Porsche 992 911 Carrera S and 4S revealed: LA Auto Show 2018

The 2019 Porsche 992 911 Carrera S and 4S have been revealed at the LA Auto Show. Porsche's eighth generation 911 breaks cover with a host of power, technology and style upgrades that mark progress of solid evolution rather than revolution. 13 We currently only have specifications on the Carrera S and 4S, but they reveal the new 992 series will be significantly quicker than its predecessor when it arrives here in 2019’s second quarter.

Their 3.0-litre twin-turbo flat six engines have been upgraded with new injection strategies that complement a newly designed turbocharger and charge air layout. Despite the fitment of a petrol particulate filter, power creeps by 21kW up to 331kW. Mated to the eight-speed PDK dual clutch that first debuted in the new Panamera, the Carrera S is claimed to reach 100km/h in 3.7 seconds. Add the all-wheel drive grip of the 4S variant and that drops to 3.6 seconds. That’s an improvement of four tenths on the current 991.2 car. We also understand Porsche plans to offer a seven-speed manual alongside the eight-speed PDK ’box. 13 As before, an optional Sports Chrono package can cut those figures by another two tenths, putting them at 3.5 and 3.4 respectively. For reference, a current Porsche 911 GT3 is claimed to complete the sprint in 3.4. MORE 992 911 Carrera S prototype review There have been a host of changes made on the 911’s outside as Porsche says the exterior design is completely new. The rear-end is now the same width across “all models” while the front is now 45mm wider. 13 Other detail changes include recessed door handles, an indented bonnet that mimics an original 911’s, new front and rear bumper designs and solid arm side mirrors. Its integrated rear spoiler now spans across the car’s rear end and lifts from above the equally wide light bar. It’s complemented by new LED headlights. The 911 Carrera S silhouette is good for 308km/h while the 4S manages 306km/h at top whack.

Information on complete changes to the chassis were not available as we went to press but Porsche has adopted a staggered wheel height setup, arranging a 21-inch rear wheel behind a 20-inch front wheel. It also introduces a new Wet mode to its drive modes Normal, Sport, Sport Plus and Individual. 13 Panamera owners will find inside familiar. It’s dominated by a new 10.9-inch centre screen that overlooks a redesigned centre console. Switches that control vehicle functions like damper stiffness and ESC settings live between the HVAC vents and the main infotainment screen. In their old place are glass-panes flanking a shrunken gear lever. Ahead of the driver, meanwhile, a central rev tacho is flanked by digital screens that display extra information. Safety hasn’t been neglected as adaptive cruise control now features alongside automatic emergency braking that’s fitted as standard. Porsche also promises a new ‘seating concept’. 13 You’ll need to cough up $265,000 for the S variant which starts from when it lands in Australia. The 4S variant asks $281,100, revealing a price increase of around $10K for both variants on their 991.2 manual equivalents.