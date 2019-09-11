We were lucky enough to take the trip to Africa to drive the Defender on some of the country’s challenging tracks and trails including Van Zyl’s Pass, a 600-metre descent on rocky terrain.
It was here where we put the Defender’s Terrain Response 2 system and eight-speed automatic transmission to the test, both standard across the range.
4x4 review: 2020 Defender first drive
There are three engine variants available across the range: two versions of the 177kW/ 430Nm 2.0-litre diesel for the D200 and D240, and a 294kW/550Nm 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbocharged petrol for the P400.
The Defender has a payload of 900kg and a towing capacity of 3500kg.
The L663 Defender will arrive in Australia in August this year. Until then, click through the above gallery to get your Defender fix.