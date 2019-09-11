LAND Rover officially launched the all-new Land Rover L663 Defender earlier this year on Namibia’s wild west coast, and the scenery was truly epic.

We were lucky enough to take the trip to Africa to drive the Defender on some of the country’s challenging tracks and trails including Van Zyl’s Pass, a 600-metre descent on rocky terrain.

It was here where we put the Defender’s Terrain Response 2 system and eight-speed automatic transmission to the test, both standard across the range.

4x4 review: 2020 Defender first drive

There are three engine variants available across the range: two versions of the 177kW/ 430Nm 2.0-litre diesel for the D200 and D240, and a 294kW/550Nm 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbocharged petrol for the P400.

The Defender has a payload of 900kg and a towing capacity of 3500kg.

The L663 Defender will arrive in Australia in August this year. Until then, click through the above gallery to get your Defender fix.