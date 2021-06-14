Snapshot Lifestyle-focused shape with coupe-like roofline

Retro themes dominate interior

Driving range around 500km likely

Australian debut anticipated

New photos of the upcoming Genesis GV60 electric SUV, from multiple sources, have delivered our first clear look at the small crossover.

Expected to make its global debut in the coming weeks, the GV60 is set to take its styling cues from 2019’s Mint concept – a decidedly more muscly and speed-focused styling exercise.

In its production form, the GV60 will wear a similar overall shape, but with a jacked-up crossover design that should win a few more buyers in today’s SUV-obsessed market.

As these new photos show, despite the heavy camouflage, the GV60 will retain the Mint’s tapered coupe-like roofline for a sporting look – while adding some proper rear passenger doors to the Mint’s original two-plus-two gullwing rear door design.

The Korean luxury brand’s new trademark split-lighting design can be seen peeking out at both ends, but few other styling details are on display.

New interior photos posted to The Korean Car Blog offer a much clearer look at the GV60’s cabin, however, with much of its design and technology on display.

In front of the driver will sit yet another new Genesis steering wheel design, this one with a wing-like design to the spokes, sprouting from a compact hub.