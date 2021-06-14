Snapshot
- Lifestyle-focused shape with coupe-like roofline
- Retro themes dominate interior
- Driving range around 500km likely
- Australian debut anticipated
New photos of the upcoming Genesis GV60 electric SUV, from multiple sources, have delivered our first clear look at the small crossover.
Expected to make its global debut in the coming weeks, the GV60 is set to take its styling cues from 2019’s Mint concept – a decidedly more muscly and speed-focused styling exercise.
In its production form, the GV60 will wear a similar overall shape, but with a jacked-up crossover design that should win a few more buyers in today’s SUV-obsessed market.
As these new photos show, despite the heavy camouflage, the GV60 will retain the Mint’s tapered coupe-like roofline for a sporting look – while adding some proper rear passenger doors to the Mint’s original two-plus-two gullwing rear door design.
The Korean luxury brand’s new trademark split-lighting design can be seen peeking out at both ends, but few other styling details are on display.
New interior photos posted to The Korean Car Blog offer a much clearer look at the GV60’s cabin, however, with much of its design and technology on display.
In front of the driver will sit yet another new Genesis steering wheel design, this one with a wing-like design to the spokes, sprouting from a compact hub.
This variant, with a cream interior trim, is matched to heavily silver-finished panels and surfaces throughout the cabin.
The centre console shows a combination of soft satin silver base with a shinier silver finish to the controls.
The gear lever almost looks like a trackball, but ‘R N D’ gear positions along the top of the bezel suggest it twist left-to-right as needed.
Another rotary dial sits forward of the gear selector, potentially operating as a controller for the infotainment system. Useful physical air-conditioning controls can also be seen.
The door panels of the GV60 may be the most polarising aspect of its cabin design, with a vaguely retro-styled hand grip and, again, a liberal application of satin and chrome silver.
This variant shows a teal trim above the cream door cards, along with a large camera display mounted atop the door panel – with a rear-view camera visible through the window.
In terms of powertrains, the GV60 is expected to offer the same electric motor and battery systems used with the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, all of them riding on the Hyundai Kia group’s new E-GMP architecture.
Depending on the variant, the Ioniq 5 offers power outputs ranging from 125kW/350Nm to 225kW/605Nm and – again depending on specification – a driving range up to 480 kilometres.
Will the Genesis GV60 come to Australia?
Hyundai’s luxury arm has confirmed it will offer electric vehicles in Australia, and the new Genesis G80 Electric is likely to be the first of them, arriving in early 2022.
The GV60 is also expected to come here, although exact timing is still to be confirmed.
Watch for more on the GV60 to surface in the coming weeks.
Check out the Mint concept below, and click any photo in this article to see more images
