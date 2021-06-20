Subscribe
What if Subaru made a new Brumby?

Subaru has said it has no plans to return to the Brumby, but what if the new Hyundai Santa Cruz and Ford Maverick utes were just too much to ignore..?

20 Jun 2021
Mike Stevens
2025 Subaru Brumby (Subaru Brat) rendering
A new Subaru Brumby? Well. It was only a few years ago that Subaru Australia boss Colin Christie (now in charge of Inchcape, the distributor that runs Subaru here) told this writer in a previous life that such a model is “not even close to being in the product pipeline at any stage, anywhere”.

Nothing vague or ambiguous about that, is there? While most brands can change direction on strategy faster than I can change my mind on dessert, it seems clear that for now, we shouldn’t expect to see Subaru getting back into the compact ute market.

Still, there’s never been a better time to dive in – at least, in the United States, where Hyundai has finally revealed its long-anticipated Santa Cruz pickup and Ford’s little new Maverick has also debuted.

Subaru Brat Rear
It’s hard to really describe either ute as ‘compact’, though. The Santa Cruz sits on a 3005mm wheelbase and measures 1905mm wide – which exceeds the long-wheelbase version of the mid-sized Tucson SUV’s equivalent figures by 250mm and 40mm respectively.

Likewise, the Maverick has a 3076mm wheelbase, giving it a 366mm longer footprint than the mid-sized Ford Escape SUV.

Compare these numbers to the 2456mm wheelbase of the Brumby – shorter even than the 2550mm wheelbase of the little Toyota Yaris – and it’s easy to figure we’re never returning to the true compact pickup space.

Subaru Brumby 02
Still, if Subaru did decide the Hyundai Santa Cruz and Ford Maverick were compelling rivals to square off against… could a new Brumby look something like this?

Rendered by digital art wiz Theo Throttle, this modern Brumby takes the new-generation Subaru Levorg and turns it into a convincing two-door unibody pickup – just like its grandfather.

2025 Subaru Brumby Rendering Theo Throttle 01
2025 Subaru Brumby rendering by Theo Throttle

With the Levorg as its donor, we could expect the new Brumby to get an all-wheel drive system and Subaru’s new 130kW/300Nm 1.8-litre turbo petrol boxer engine.

Wishful thinking, probably, but if enough willing buyers were to drop a deposit with their local dealer… who knows?

For more speculative renderings and more Subaru news, see our coverage at the links below.

Mike Stevens
Publishing Director
Mike Stevens has been writing, ranting and raving about cars since the early 2000s, and professionally since 2007 – after throwing in the towel on a decade of graphic design.
 
Theo Throttle
Videography

