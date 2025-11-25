The beloved Suzuki Jimny three-door is back on sale in Australia after a sudden production pause was required to upgrade its active safety systems to comply with Australian standards.

Now fully compliant with current Australian design rules thanks to an upgraded autonomous emergency braking system, the updated Jimny matches its five-door Jimny XL sibling. Suzuki has also upgraded its feature list, with pricing starting from $31,990 plus on-road costs for the entry-level Lite.

Australian Jimny three-door production was paused for 2025 as its autonomous emergency braking system did not meet Australian design rules. AEB was fitted as standard but not to the level required for compliance. The Indian-made Jimny XL, however, is fitted with the more sophisticated AEB system and was not taken off sale.

The new ADR rule affected many products sold locally, including the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross and Pajero Sport, Mazda6 and even more of Suzuki’s products, including the Ignis and S-Cross SUVs.

Unlike those cars, however, Suzuki has engineered the system for the three-door Jimny, allowing it to be re-sold in Australia. Pricing starts at $31,990 +ORC for the entry-level Lite (+$1500 compared to the pre-updated model), $33,990 +ORC for the mid-spec Jimny manual (+$2000) and $36,490 +ORC for the top-spec Jimny automatic (+$2000).

In addition to the upgraded AEB system, Suzuki has also given the Jimny three-door more standard features. The entry-level Jimny Lite now features a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, deleting its former basic radio with a CD player, and the Jimny manual and automatic now feature a larger 9.0-inch touchscreen that is already available on the Jimny XL.

Front and rear parking sensors are now available, as is adaptive cruise control (likely only for the automatic model) and lane departure prevention.

That’s on top of the standard features of the pre-updated Jimny manual and automatic, including AEB, lane departure warning, dusk-sensing automatic LED headlights, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and electric-folding mirrors. The Jimny Lite is more basic in its equipment, but still includes power mirrors and windows and air-conditioning.

2026 Suzuki Jimny three-door pricing (plus on-road costs):

Jimny Lite manual $31,990 Jimny manual $33,990 Jimny auto $36,490

New features for the 2026 Suzuki Jimny:

Jimny Lite: 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Jimny: 9.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Front and rear parking sensors

Dual Sensor Brake Support II (DSBS II)

Lane departure prevention

Adaptive cruise control

The updated Suzuki Jimny three-door is now in production for Australia with the first examples due in Australia in early 2026.