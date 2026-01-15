Chinese company Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC) has confirmed that it will be launching in Australia in 2026 with its Vigus mid-sized ute. If that brand and model sounds familiar, it should – the JMC Vigus was previously sold in Australia from 2015 to 2018.

The new Vigus is reportedly completely unrelated to the previous model sold locally, and the first examples are in transit to Australia for prospective dealers to view ahead of a launch later in 2026.

The JMC Vigus has already been approved for sale in Australia and will be sold locally with a 3.3-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission. According to JMC’s global website, a Chinese-market smaller 2.5-litre diesel makes 123kW of power and 430Nm of torque and uses 7.0L/100km of fuel, so we’re expecting higher figures for the 3.3-litre unit.

Chinese-spec Vigus models can also be purchased with a 160kW/350Nm 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, as well as a six-speed manual transmission, but both won’t be sold locally.

Measuring 5335mm long, 1882mm wide and 1834 mm tall, the JMC Vigus is only 35mm shorter than equivalent Ford Ranger models, though is 28mm narrower. JMC touts ground clearance of 210mm – 24mm less than a Ranger XLT – and approach/departure angles of 27 and 22 degrees respectively.

Inside the Vigus, JMC claims “SUV-like comfort and control” and features such as a 12.8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a 3.5-inch digital driver’s display. Other features on display on the company’s website include tyre pressure monitoring, climate control, ‘Lear’ seats and hill descent control.

Australian pricing and specifications for the JMC Vigus will be announced closer to its local launch date.