If there’s a part of you wondering why the wagon-obsessed Audi has yet to reveal an electric wagon, you’re probably not alone.
So far we’ve seen the German brand make the smart moves by revealing a pair of electric SUVs in the E-Tron and Q4 E-Tron models, joined by the necessary halo EV, the E-Tron GT.
An electric Avant wagon can’t be far away, right? We hope not, if digital artist Theo Throttle’s latest effort is anything to go by.
Not long ago, Theo revealed his take on a potential E-Tron GT Avant, converting the low and wide performance sedan into… a low and wide performance wagon. Which, really, is right in Audi’s wheelhouse.
Then there’s the Audi A6. A more practical executive sedan of the premium type, the A6 shouts ‘family hauler’ when bought in Avant wagon form – and, of course, extreme performance wagon enthusiast dad where the RS6 Avant is concerned.
With the recent reveal of the A6 E-Tron, offering a look at where the badge will go in its next-generation form, onlookers were treated to a sleek electric sedan developed with the Tesla Model S in its sights.
Still, I can’t bear the thought of it going on sale without the proven Avant body style as a companion offering – so I was rapt to see Mr Throttle had turned his hand to Avantifying the concept.
There’s nothing out of the ordinary with Theo’s A6 E-Tron Avant (A6 Avant E-Tron?) rendering, but boy is it extraordinary.
It’s not hard to imagine this one as an RS6 – but, then, would an all-electric RS6 be a pill too hard to swallow?
Of course, time will tell whether an A6 E-Tron Avant will ever surface, let alone an RS-badged hero model.
