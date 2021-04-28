If there’s a part of you wondering why the wagon-obsessed Audi has yet to reveal an electric wagon, you’re probably not alone.

So far we’ve seen the German brand make the smart moves by revealing a pair of electric SUVs in the E-Tron and Q4 E-Tron models, joined by the necessary halo EV, the E-Tron GT.

An electric Avant wagon can’t be far away, right? We hope not, if digital artist Theo Throttle’s latest effort is anything to go by.

10

Theo's take on a wagon version of the mean E-Tron GT

Not long ago, Theo revealed his take on a potential E-Tron GT Avant, converting the low and wide performance sedan into… a low and wide performance wagon. Which, really, is right in Audi’s wheelhouse.

Then there’s the Audi A6. A more practical executive sedan of the premium type, the A6 shouts ‘family hauler’ when bought in Avant wagon form – and, of course, extreme performance wagon enthusiast dad where the RS6 Avant is concerned.

With the recent reveal of the A6 E-Tron, offering a look at where the badge will go in its next-generation form, onlookers were treated to a sleek electric sedan developed with the Tesla Model S in its sights.

10

If the A6 E-Tron doesn't add an Avant model, what will life even mean anymore?

Still, I can’t bear the thought of it going on sale without the proven Avant body style as a companion offering – so I was rapt to see Mr Throttle had turned his hand to Avantifying the concept.

There’s nothing out of the ordinary with Theo’s A6 E-Tron Avant (A6 Avant E-Tron?) rendering, but boy is it extraordinary.

It’s not hard to imagine this one as an RS6 – but, then, would an all-electric RS6 be a pill too hard to swallow?

Of course, time will tell whether an A6 E-Tron Avant will ever surface, let alone an RS-badged hero model.

10

