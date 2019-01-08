Brabham BT62 can be made road legal

Brabham Automotive has announced it will offer a road compliance pack for its Brabham BT62 supercar, making the Aussie-built track attacker legal to drive on the streets. While Brabham didn't seem to originally plan for this, it seems customer pressure has guided the company to accept that buyers would rather drive to the track than trailer the car there. 5 The atmo 5.4-litre V8-powered supercar weighs in at under a tonne, though in the process of conversion Brabham says the car will have to pack on a few pounds. It will retain its 522kW output.

The conversion isn't going to be a cheap option for the BT62 either, with Brabham quoting “£150,000 in addition to the list price of the car.” MORE BT62 runs the Goodwood Hillclimb Given it already costs £1.2 million, which all up converts to about AUD$1.9 million, there will be plenty who'll take up the option. 5 David Brabham, head of the company and son of Sir Jack Brabham, seems to suggest that this option shouldn't really be ticked by those who want to get the most out of their BT62 on track.