BYD has expanded its Australian SUV line-up with the introduction of the Sealion 8, the brand’s first seven-seat model for the local market and its largest plug-in hybrid vehicle to date. Priced from $56,990 before on-road costs, the Sealion 8 enters a competitive segment dominated by established family SUVs, positioning itself as a high-tech and comparatively affordable alternative.

The Sealion 8 is offered in three variants: Dynamic front-wheel drive, Dynamic all-wheel drive and Premium all-wheel drive. All versions use BYD’s latest DM 5.0 plug-in hybrid system, combining a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and Blade Battery technology.

In front-wheel-drive form, the Sealion 8 produces a combined 205kW and 315Nm, while the all-wheel-drive models step up significantly, delivering 359kW and 675Nm. Battery capacity varies by drivetrain, with the FWD version using a 19.0kWh battery and the AWD models featuring a larger 35.6kWh pack. BYD claims an electric-only driving range of more than 100km and combined fuel consumption as low as 1.0L/100km on the NEDC test cycle.

With three rows of seating as standard, the Sealion 8 targets growing families needing space and flexibility. Folding the second and third rows expands cargo capacity to up to 1960 litres, putting it in direct contention with vehicles such as the Toyota Kluger Hybrid, Kia Sorento PHEV and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. Notably, BYD’s pricing places the Sealion 8 below several of these rivals, particularly when comparing plug-in hybrid variants.

Safety features are comprehensive, with nine airbags, ISOFIX anchor points in the third row, emergency-locking seatbelts for rear passengers, seatbelt reminders for all seating positions and electronic child locks. These inclusions aim to meet the expectations of buyers shopping in the large family SUV category.

Standard equipment includes three-zone climate control, roof-mounted air vents for second and third rows, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and multiple USB charging points throughout the cabin.

Orders for the BYD Sealion 8 are now open through the brand’s Australian dealer network, with first deliveries expected to follow shortly.

Pricing*

SEALION 8 DM-I DYNAMIC (FWD) $56,990 SEALION 8 DM-P DYNAMIC (AWD) $63,990 SEALION 8 DM-P PREMIUM (AWD) $70,990

*excluding on-road costs