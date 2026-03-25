As Australia develops increasing anxiety about the security of our fuel supply and the escalating price we’ll have to pay for it, viral videos reveal how far ahead China now is on the future of cars.

Chinese auto giant BYD is busy pushing the limits of how fast its EVs can charge as we list how many petrol stations have run out fuel. Thanks to its recent technological advancements, they can charge almost as fast as filling a tank full of fuel. Videos spreading across the Internet show testing of 1500kW chargers and BYD’s new dedicated Flash Charging app, as well as a new ‘Super e-Platform’ that enables vehicles to be charged at up to 1000kW, adding two kilometres of range every second.

Images acquired by CarNewsChina show a charging layout quite similar to a service station forecourt, with liquid-cooled charging guns and T-shaped gantry structures. Access in the session was limited to vehicles carrying a “Flash Charge” rear badge, including upcoming Chinese-market BYD models like the Tang 9, Song Ultra, Seal 07 and Denza Z9 GT.

Chargers were reportedly restricted to vehicles capable of accepting more than 1000 kW of input power, with automatic charging cut off at 97 per cent state of charge.

CarNewsChina reports that displayed pricing at the demonstration site was 1.3 yuan per kWh, equalling approximately A27 cents per kWh. Buyers of compatible flash-charge vehicles are reportedly eligible for 1000 kWh of free electricity annually, too. BYD is also reportedly targeting over 4000 locations to employ the new 1500kW chargers in the ultimate convenience for Chinese EV buyers.

BYD has also announced its new ‘Super e-Platform’ featuring flash-charging batteries, a 30,000rpm motor, and new silicon carbide (SiC) power chips. According to BYD, the platform upgrades the core electric components, achieving a charging power of 1000 kW and a peak charging speed of two kilometres per second. That makes it the fastest in the world for mass-produced vehicles, with just five minutes of charging for 400 kilometres of range.

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According to BYD, the Super e-Platform also delivers a single-module single-motor power of 580kW and a top speed over 300km/h, and will first be available on the Han L sedan and the Chinese market version of the Sealion 8, which are now available for pre-ordering in China.

BYD’s advancements in EV charging speeds are a massive improvement on the charging infrastructure offered in Australia, with the fastest chargers capable of a slow 350kW in comparison. BYD Australia is yet to confirm if any of the models capable of 1000kW charging will launch locally.