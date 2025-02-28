Deepal details Aussie plans for innovative electric ute and small SUV

Deepal, which launched locally in late 2024 with the S07 electric SUV, has confirmed that it’s expanding its local range with the E07 ute SUV and the smaller S05 SUV due later in 2025.
Due in the second half of 2025, the E07 uses the underpinnings and cabin of a mid-size SUV, yet also features a tray and sliding tonneau cover like a ute. Measuring around five metres in length, the E07 is about 30cm shorter than a Ford Ranger but sits on a longer wheelbase for more cabin space.
Like the S07, both fully electric and range-extender petrol drivetrains are available in China. The electric model in China uses an 89.98kWh battery with either a 252kW rear axle motor or a 440kW dual motor set up, which gives the E07 a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of under four seconds.
The range-extender model uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine to charge a 39kWh battery, which powers either a single 231kW rear motor or 362kW dual motor set up.
The electric E07 is capable of up to 560km of range with the range-extender increasing that range to more than 1,000km in Chinese testing.
Stylistically, the E07 looks like a coupe SUV - like a BMW X6, for example - with the tray/boot covered, but some button presses moves the rear tonneau cover up to turn it into a ute.
Meanwhile, the Deepal S05 will be positioned underneath the current S07 as a slightly smaller SUV. Measuring 4.6m long, the S05 is similar in size to a Toyota RAV4 and only 130mm shorter than its S07 big brother.
However, Chinese pricing points to good value in Australia: we expect a price of comfortably under $50,000 to undercut the S07’s $53,900 +ORC starting price, in competition with the Geely EX5 and Leapmotor C10.
As with the E07, the S05 is available in fully electric and range-extender petrol variants with a 68.8kWh battery providing a claimed range of more than 470km (WLTP) for the EV that provides power to either a 175kW single or 295kW dual motor layout.
The range-extender uses a 92kW 1.5-litre petrol engine to charge a 27.8kWh battery pack and 160kW electric motor for 200km of electric-only range, and more than 1,200km in hybrid mode in Chinese testing.
The news of the Australian Deepal expansion comes as the brand has also announced software revisions for the S07’s active safety tech, as well as doubling the annual service intervals from the previous 10,000km to 20,000km.
Deepal Australia will confirm local details for the S05 and E07 later in the year.
