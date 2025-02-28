Deepal details Aussie plans for innovative electric ute and small SUV

Deepal, which launched locally in late 2024 with the S07 electric SUV, has confirmed that it’s expanding its local range with the E07 ute SUV and the smaller S05 SUV due later in 2025.

Due in the second half of 2025, the E07 uses the underpinnings and cabin of a mid-size SUV, yet also features a tray and sliding tonneau cover like a ute. Measuring around five metres in length, the E07 is about 30cm shorter than a Ford Ranger but sits on a longer wheelbase for more cabin space.

Like the S07, both fully electric and range-extender petrol drivetrains are available in China. The electric model in China uses an 89.98kWh battery with either a 252kW rear axle motor or a 440kW dual motor set up, which gives the E07 a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of under four seconds.

39

The range-extender model uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine to charge a 39kWh battery, which powers either a single 231kW rear motor or 362kW dual motor set up.