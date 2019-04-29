AMERICAN Hummer H1 restomod specialists, Mil-Spec Automotive, has taken its know-how with the H1 and applied its expertise to something more current, the popular Ford F-150.

According to Mil-Spec, the Ford F-150 by Mil-Spec Automotive was developed by the same team behind its H1 creations and takes plenty of inspiration from the iconic off-roader.

The most prominent feature of the F-150 is its Baja-style widebody; although, Mil-Spec also rejigged the suspension setup with its Baja Suspension Package, which introduces a wider track coupled with the fitment of Fox 3.0 F-150 long travel performance shock absorbers.

The suspension package widens the Mil-Spec F-150’s tracks by 183mm over the F-150 Raptor – and 343mm over the standard F-150 – and lends the beefed-up pick-up 279mm of wheel travel up front and 305mm around the rear, with 406mm of ground clearance.

Mil-Spec also tweaked the F-150’s powertrain, opting for the F-150’s naturally-aspirated 5.0-litre V8 engine, which has been tweaked from 295kW to 373kW, instead of the F-150 Raptor’s 335kW 3.5-litre turbocharged V6.

Prices for the Ford F-150 by Mil-Spec Automotive start from USD$85,000 (AUD$140,000), which is a significant premium over the USD$55,000 American Ford dealers would ask for a standard F-150 Raptor, before counting in the optional suspension and appearance package.