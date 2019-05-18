THERE ARE plenty of mind-numbing videos floating around on YouTube, but occasionally you'll stumble onto a gem like this one.

Posted to the Woodworking Art YouTube channel, the 10-minute video shows how an extremely talented woodworker crafted the F-150 Raptor using just a few slabs of timber.

The master craftsmen starts out by outlining the shape of the vehicle, before using blades, chisels and sanders to the build masterpiece. The end result is extraordinary, with the wooden model featuring opening and closing doors, a functioning tailgate, and even windscreen wipers.

The intricate detail and workmanship is astounding, with the Raptor seen rolling flawlessly toward the end of the video.

The team at Woodworking Art have also crafted a Toyota LandCruiser V8 as well.

4x4 review: F-150 Raptor

Head to the Woodworking Art YouTube channel, where you can find details on how to order the products, which are shipped worldwide.