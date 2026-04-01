Ford Australia has announced new cost of living offers across its ute and SUV line-up, headlined by a $4000 fuel card offer on select run-out Ranger and Everest Trend models, and new driveaway pricing offers on the Ranger plug-in hybrid. According to the brand, it is prioritising both long-term efficiency and immediate financial relief with the new special offers, available from April 1.

Starting with the Ranger plug-in hybrid, which is capable of a combined fuel consumption figure of just 2.9L/100km when fully charged, Ford is offering the entry-level XLT for just $62,000 driveaway, the Sport for $66,000 driveaway, the Wildtrak for $70,000 driveaway and the top-spec Stormtrak for $73,000 driveaway. Based on retail pricing, those driveaway specials are a saving of up to around $17,000.

For buyers of the Everest Trend and select diesel Ranger XLT, Sport and Wildtrak variants (MY26 and older) will also receive a $4000 fuel card.

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In addition to the new driveaway and fuel-card offers, there is also an additional $1000 discount on Ranger, Ranger Super Duty and Ranger plug-in hybrid models for farming businesses that are registered as Primary Producers.

“These initiatives are designed to help our customers, from small business owners to families, get through this challenging financial period,” said Fadi Mawal, President and CEO, Ford Australia and New Zealand. “Ford vehicles offer incredible capability, performance and long-term value for money and we don’t want anyone to miss out on getting the best car for their needs because of short-term pain at the pump.”

For those looking to switch to an EV, Ford has also launched special driveaway pricing for its Mustang Mach-E electric SUV and e-Transit electric van. The Mach-E is priced at $60,000 driveaway for the entry-level Select, $75,000 driveaway for the mid-spec Premium and $89,000 driveaway for the top-spec GT, while the e-Transit starts from $59,990 driveaway.

Ford’s cost of living special offers are available from today April 1 until June 30 for the primary producer and PHEV offers, and until relevant stocks last for the $4000 fuel card offer.