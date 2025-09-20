Genesis, Hyundai’s luxury arm, is preparing to enter the hardcore off-road SUV arena, targeting iconic rivals like the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Land Rover Defender. The company confirmed it is developing a new adventure-focused SUV, combining rugged capability with the high-end luxury that has become a hallmark of the brand.

The vehicle will draw design inspiration from the X Gran Equator (main and below) concept, first revealed at the New York Auto Show earlier this year. That bold show car blended boxy proportions with luxury detailing, pointing to Genesis’ future design direction.

Chief creative officer Luc Donckerwolke has openly expressed his enthusiasm for a production model, saying he “would love” to bring something similar to market — and customer interest suggests there is strong demand.

The yet-to-be-named SUV forms part of Genesis’ wider growth plan, which aims to lift annual sales from around 225,000 today to 350,000 by the end of the decade. Current models include the GV60 electric hatchback and Electrified GV70 SUV, but Hyundai Motor CEO José Muñoz outlined a broader future vision during the company’s 2025 Investor Day.

At the top of the agenda is a push into high-end SUVs, including a flagship Genesis GV90, described as having a “majestic presence.” Alongside this, the brand is considering an elegant convertible inspired by the X Gran Convertible concept to serve as an “Emotional Halo.” A new one-off personalisation program will also allow wealthy buyers to tailor every detail of their car.

Performance is another key pillar. The new Genesis Magma sub-brand will deliver road-going performance cars — beginning with the GV60 Magma later this year — and will also compete on track, with the Magma Racing Team confirmed for the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2026. Future Magma EVs are expected to produce at least 447kW, with some models potentially exceeding 745kW.

Genesis GV60

Genesis is also planning its first hybrid in 2026, while future extended-range EVs (EREVs) could deliver more than 965km of driving range. A flexible next-generation platform, due in 2028, will support hybrid, electric, and range-extender powertrains, ensuring the brand can adapt to shifting global market demands.

With bold new SUVs, cutting-edge performance, and diverse powertrains, Genesis is positioning itself as a serious challenger to Europe’s luxury leaders — both on-road and off it.