GWM has marked a major milestone in its Australian journey with the launch of the new Tank 500 Hi4-T Plug-in Hybrid, unveiled shortly before the brand detailed an ambitious growth strategy at the company’s recent 2025 Tech Day event.

The Tank 500 Hi4-T arrives as GWM’s most powerful and luxurious SUV yet — priced from $79,990 driveaway, or $77,990 with an early-bird launch offer. It is the brand’s fourth plug-in hybrid this year and the second to feature GWM’s innovative Hi4-T hybrid technology, combining dual electric motors with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and mechanical four-wheel drive. The result is a formidable 300kW and 750Nm, a 6.9-second 0–100km/h sprint, and fuel consumption of just 2.1L/100km.

Built to deliver luxury as well as off-road muscle, the Tank 500 Hi4-T boasts locking front, centre and rear differentials, 800mm wading depth, and 3-tonne towing capacity, keeping faith with the Tank brand’s rugged roots. Inside, premium features include Nappa leather-accented seats with heating, cooling and massage, a 14.6-inch infotainment screen, and Infinity premium audio. A 37.1kWh battery supports Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality, providing 6kW of off-grid power for adventurous owners.

At Tech Day 2025, GWM also confirmed the Haval H6 AWD PHEV (Hi4) as another new addition to its expanding hybrid portfolio, underscoring its vision of high-performance, low-emission mobility for both urban and off-road drivers. Over three days, the brand showcased its Hi4 and Hi4-T hybrid systems, alongside new technologies and its Australian-Tuned Driving Dynamics (AT-1) program, led by local expert Rob Trubiani. The AT-1 program’s refined suspension and steering calibrations for Australian conditions will enter production in November 2025.

GWM’s Chief Technology Officer Nicole Wu also announced that Australia will be the global debut market for a new 3.0-litre diesel engine, due mid-2026, broadening the brand’s powertrain options.

Looking ahead, GWM plans to expand its national dealer network to 125 and is targeting 75,000 annual sales and a Top 5 market position by 2025. The company also revealed plans to launch its premium WEY brand locally, previewed with the WEY G9 SUV.

Head of Marketing and Communications Steve Maciver said the “Be More Tank” campaign for the new Tank 500 symbolises GWM’s refreshed brand identity — one built on attitude, aspiration and relevance for the Australian market.

Tank 500 Hi4-T Plug-in Hybrid Specs

HYBRID Hi4-T PHEV Engine Size 1998 1998 Gearbox 9-Speed Hybrid Automatic Transmission(9HAT) 9-Speed Hybrid Automatic Transmission(9HAT) Combined kW 255 300 Combined Nm 648 750 Engine kW 180Kw @ 5,500-6,000 180Kw 5,500-6,000 Engine Nm 380Nm @ 1,700-4,000 380Nm @ 1,700-4,000 Motor kW 78kW 120kW Motor Nm 268Nm 400Nm 0-100 kmph (seconds) 8.5 6.9 Combine range (L/100km) (NEDC) 8.5L/100 2.1L/100 Combine range (km) (NEDC) – 950 Co2 g/km 199 47 EV range kms (NEDC) – 120 Battery capacity 1.76 kWh 37.11kWh Battery chemistry – Nickel Manganese Cobalt Fuel (RON) 91 91 Fuel Tank 80 70