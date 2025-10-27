GWM’s Hi4 hybrid powertrain has been awarded the Grand Prize of the 2025 Science and Technology Award by the China Society of Automotive Engineers (China SAE) – the first time in more than three decades that a hybrid system has received the country’s highest automotive engineering distinction.

The award, which is endorsed by the Chinese government and assessed by an expert panel of engineers, academics and industry specialists, recognises the Hi4 system for its technical innovation, safety improvements and intelligent four-wheel-drive capability.

Developed in-house by Great Wall Motor, Hi4 – short for “Hybrid Intelligent 4WD” – combines two electric motors with a multi-gear series-parallel architecture. The system integrates three power sources and nine adaptive operating modes, designed to balance performance, efficiency and control across a range of conditions.

Unlike conventional hybrids, which typically prioritise efficiency over traction, Hi4 was engineered to provide genuine all-wheel-drive functionality. Its software can automatically detect road surfaces and driving environments – including 32 off-road terrains and several urban conditions – and adjust power distribution accordingly. A high-protection battery pack supports full power delivery in both extreme heat and cold, while its integrated control system reduces the risk of driver error when selecting terrain modes.

Since its introduction in 2023, the Hi4 setup has been fitted to multiple GWM models, including hybrid SUVs and off-road vehicles. By the end of 2024, GWM reported global cumulative sales of more than 410,000 vehicles equipped with the technology. In China, Hi4-based models have lifted the company’s share of the new-energy off-road market from 10 per cent in 2020 to more than 50 per cent in 2024.

Locally, the brand plans to expand its Hi4-equipped range in Australia and New Zealand through 2025, with more hybrid SUVs expected to join the current lineup. It recently announced that its new Tank 500 Hi4-T Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) will launch in Australia in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Hi4-T system pairs a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 120kW electric motor, delivering a combined 300kW and 750Nm through a nine-speed hybrid automatic transmission. GWM claims the Tank 500 accelerates from 0–100 km/h in 6.9 seconds, while returning combined fuel consumption of 2.1L/100km.

While the recognition was granted in China, the technology’s growing global rollout underscores its strategic role in GWM’s transition to advanced, electrified four-wheel-drive vehicles.