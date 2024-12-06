This tiny Honda is Japan's Car of the Year, while the Triton impressed most on design

Honda's Freed, a roomier version of the compact Jazz no longer offered in Australia, is Japan's car of the year.

Mini Cooper was named Import Car of the Year; Mitsubishi Triton won the Design Award

Honda CR-V e:FCEV earned the Technology Award for hydrogen fuel cell advancements

It's interesting what passes for a 'best in market' car in different regions, given the requirements and tastes of the world's various cultures.

The 2024 World Car of the Year was the massive, all-electric Kia EV9, while last year's Wheels Car of the Year was the brilliant Ford Everest – similarly large, but entirely combustion-oriented under the lid. (As for this year's Wheels Car of the Year... stay tuned!)

This week, the Japan Car of the Year organisation gave its top prize to the Honda Freed.

It's a whole lot smaller than the EV9, which is no surprise given Japan's needs and incentives around compact cars. It's also a petrol car, which is also no surprise, given Japan's overall lag in embracing EVs.