This tiny Honda is Japan's Car of the Year, while the Triton impressed most on design

Honda's Freed, a roomier version of the compact Jazz no longer offered in Australia, is Japan's car of the year.
Snapshot
- Honda Freed has won Japan Car of the Year, beating the Mazda CX-80
- Mini Cooper was named Import Car of the Year; Mitsubishi Triton won the Design Award
- Honda CR-V e:FCEV earned the Technology Award for hydrogen fuel cell advancements
It's interesting what passes for a 'best in market' car in different regions, given the requirements and tastes of the world's various cultures.
The 2024 World Car of the Year was the massive, all-electric Kia EV9, while last year's Wheels Car of the Year was the brilliant Ford Everest – similarly large, but entirely combustion-oriented under the lid. (As for this year's Wheels Car of the Year... stay tuned!)
This week, the Japan Car of the Year organisation gave its top prize to the Honda Freed.
It's a whole lot smaller than the EV9, which is no surprise given Japan's needs and incentives around compact cars. It's also a petrol car, which is also no surprise, given Japan's overall lag in embracing EVs.
The Freed is considered a minivan, with seating for up to seven, depending on the chosen configuration. It's larger than a kei car (Japan's smallest offerings), and shares its platform with the Fit – known in Australia as the well-regarded Jazz hatch, although the local arm binned it back in 2021.
In taking out Japan Car of the Year, the Freed secured 220 votes to outpace the Mazda CX-80 SUV, which finished as the runner-up with 196 votes.
In accepting the award, Honda Freed chief engineer Satoru Azumi remarked on the team’s approach to the minivan’s development, stating the design prioritised comfort, functionality, and affordability.
Other awards and finalists
The Mini Cooper earned the Japan Import Car of the Year title with 172 votes, continuing BMW’s strong performance in the category.
Mitsubishi’s Triton ute received the Design Award with 11 votes, edging out the BYD Seal electric sedan by one vote.
The Honda CR-V e:FCEV won the Technology Award for advancements in hydrogen fuel cell technology, and Mazda’s e-Skyactiv R-EV rotary engine technology was recognised with a Special Award.
This year’s awards marked the 45th anniversary of the Japan Car of the Year organisation.
The judging panel included 59 jurors representing 41 automotive and lifestyle publications. The Freed’s victory highlights its focus on practicality, family-oriented design, and the availability of Honda’s hybrid system.
Final standings
The top ten cars of 2024-2025, as determined by the Japan Car of the Year organisation, are listed below:
|Rank
|Model
|Votes
|1
|Honda Freed
|220
|2
|Mazda CX-80
|196
|3
|Mini Cooper
|172
|4
|Suzuki Front
|110
|5
|Lexus LBX
|70
|6
|Hyundai IONIQ 5 N
|52
|7
|Toyota Land Cruiser
|44
|8
|BYD Seal
|32
|9
|Volvo EX30
|30
|10
|Mitsubishi Triton
|18
Will the Honda Freed come to Australia?
It's unlikely, given Australia's general shift towards larger cars and overall preference for SUVs, but we've asked. We'll update this story when we know more.
COMMENTS