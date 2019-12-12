The small car retreat is in full swing, with one last hurrah for the long-serving 2020 Honda Jazz Final Edition.

As part of a last-ditch sales effort, Honda has rejigged the Jazz range with price and edition updates – just before the car bows out for good in 2021.

The Jazz Final Edition takes the standard base VTi variant and adds black mirror caps and black 16-inch alloy wheels to a choice of four colour options.

The price of the Final Edition is $19,990, $1300 more than the standard VTi which costs $18,690 (these prices are before on-road costs).

Elsewhere, the VTi-S and VTi-L higher specifications now cost more ($21,550 and $25,050, respectively) which is because both are now only available in more expensive metallic/pearlescent paint colours.

The standard Jazz uses a continuously-variable transmission, while each variant receives a 7.0-inch Android Auto/Apple CarPlay infotainment system, multi-angle reversing camera and unique magic seats storage system.

All use a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine with 88kw/145Nm.

The updated new Honda Jazz will not be sold in Australia

The Jazz’s demise comes as a number of other light hatchbacks exit the local market, with the loss of Ford’s Fiesta and the paring back of its Focus range signalling the beginning of the end for the small car, as buyers flock to SUVs.

Toyota was only able to keep its Yaris light hatchback in the Australian market by bumping its price up substantially, and similarly, Hyundai has also moved away from the sub-$20,000 price point.

In July, Honda made the announcement that it would cut under-performing models from its model range, and move to an ‘agency-based’ sales model which it expects to help lessen the blow of a coronavirus-driven downturn.

As part of the change, from July 2021 Hondas will now have an identical price no matter where they are in the country.

The 2021 model year Jazz is now on sale, though new Jazz sales will wrap up as Honda nears its new business model in mid-2021.

2021 Honda Jazz Australian Pricing

Jazz VTi – $18,690

Jazz Final Edition – $19,990

Jazz VTi-S – $21,550 (incl. metallic paint)

Jazz VTi-L – $25,050 (incl. metallic paint)

All prices listed are before on-road costs.