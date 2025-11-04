New hybrid – both the regular and plug-in varieties – and electric vehicles introduced to Australia will be required to feature an acoustic pedestrian warning sound as part of new legislation introduced in 2024 but now in effect.

Known as an Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS), the low-pitched hum will be played at speeds of up to approximately 20km/h and is reportedly effective in reducing incidents with pedestrians. AVAS is designed to alert pedestrians, cyclists, and others to the presence of a quiet vehicle moving at low speeds, where the sound of traditional engines is absent.

The rule came into effect on November 1, 2025 for all vehicles that are capable of operating without an internal combustion engine, including hybrid, plug-in hybrid, hydrogen fuel-cell and electric powertrains. However, it does not apply to all vehicles in those categories already on sale in Australia, rather just those newly approved from the introduction date.

The system must emit a sound that is loud enough to be heard but within a set range, while manufacturers can choose the sound displayed by their vehicles. Because the noise from tyres is louder above 20km/h, the AVAS system is not active above that threshold.

Such low-speed systems are already required in some overseas markets, so it’s likely that most of the vehicles that fit into the relevant categories are already fitted with it and just need it switched on. Our recent experience with the Toyota Yaris Cross, for example, highlighted that such a system had been incorporated as standard equipment.

Modelling released by the Federal Government estimates that the new low-speed noises could avoid 68 deaths, 2765 serious injuries and 2962 minor injuries by 2060, saving the community $208 million.

