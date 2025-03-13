Hyundai launches track day program for ‘N-thusiasts’

Hyundai Australia has expanded the N Australia customer activities with the announcement of N Club Track Days in 2025, with seven track day events across Australia available to N owners with N vehicles.

N Club Track Days will allow N owners to experience the capability of their cars in a safe and controlled environment on the track, as well as honing their driving skills with personal tuition from expert instructors.

Hyundai’s race and rally N Ambassadors will also be on hand to provide passenger rides with two-time TCR Australia Champion Josh Buchan, rally ace Brendan Reeves and former Hyundai WRC driver Chris Atkinson all available.