Hyundai launches track day program for ‘N-thusiasts’

Hyundai Australia has expanded the N Australia customer activities with the announcement of N Club Track Days in 2025, with seven track day events across Australia available to N owners with N vehicles.
N Club Track Days will allow N owners to experience the capability of their cars in a safe and controlled environment on the track, as well as honing their driving skills with personal tuition from expert instructors.
Hyundai’s race and rally N Ambassadors will also be on hand to provide passenger rides with two-time TCR Australia Champion Josh Buchan, rally ace Brendan Reeves and former Hyundai WRC driver Chris Atkinson all available.
According to Hyundai, participants will be provided with N Tech support from Hyundai technicians, and a discount on their next genuine service.
The N Club Track Days will take place at some iconic Australian racetracks, including Morgan Park Raceway in Queensland, Sydney Motorsport Park in New South Wales, Baskerville Raceway in Tasmania and The Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia.
Hyundai has also organised other N Club events such as N Drive Meets and the seventh annual N Festival, which will be a three-day event at Winton Motor Raceway in Victoria on November 21-23.
“We are extremely proud of the engaged and enthusiastic performance car community we have fostered since launching the N brand in Australia,” said Ted Lee, outgoing Hyundai Motor Company Australia Chief Executive Officer. “It was a natural next step for our N Australia program – dedicated track days for dedicated N-thusiasts.”
Check Hyundai's N Australia Facebook page for more details.
N Club Track Days 2025:
|Date
|State
|Racetrack
|30 March
|Queensland
|Morgan Park Raceway
|21 April
|New South Wales
|Sydney Motorsport Park
|18 May
|Tasmania
|Baskerville Raceway
|22 June
|South Australia
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|27 July
|New South Wales
|One Raceway
|30 August
|Western Australia
|Barbagallo Raceway
|21 September
|Queensland
|Morgan Park Raceway
COMMENTS