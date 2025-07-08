Hyundai has revealed a new infotainment software system called ‘Pleos Connect’, which is expected to be introduced in future models such as the Tucson and i30 Sedan.

Employing a huge Tesla-style screen that will transform new Hyundai products, the new software is based on the Android Automotive operating system.

Set to feature on the next-generation i30 Sedan (Avante in South Korea and Elantra in North America) first, with the next-generation Tucson afterwards, according to Korea’s ET News, the Pleos Connect system is the first development from Hyundai’s new Pleos software division.

Pleos Connect will reportedly use a similar user environment to a smartphone and will allow users to operate the screen through a multi-window function with multiple apps simultaneously on one screen.

Hyundai

Pleos Connect will also be equipped with Gleo AI, which is an artificial intelligence that can accurately recognise the user’s voice commands to control the vehicle. It can reportedly process complex requests such as setting a destination and playing music at once, and will naturally respond to questions about various information such as weather and traffic information.

The system will display on a huge infotainment screen similar to those Tesla and other car makers use, with physical buttons being minimised. But Hyundai has also recognised the need for information being displayed elsewhere than the central touchscreen, so will also install a digital instrument cluster in front of the driver.

Hyundai has also announced that Pleos Connect will be joined by an app store called Pleos Playground, which will allow third-party developers to develop apps for the system for users to download. Hyundai estimates that Pleos Connect will feature in over 20 million cars by 2030.

Hyundai is yet to reveal which cars will be first to feature the new Pleos system, however, the next-generation i30 Sedan is likely to be the first when it debuts sometime in early 2026.