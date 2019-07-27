FOLLOWING in the footsteps of the recently revealed bi-turbo diesel-powered D90, LDV has launched the next-generation T60 Trailrider 2.

The T60 Trailrider 2 is the second vehicle in the Chinese brand's shed to utilise SAIC's in-house-designed 2.0-litre D20 diesel engine; however, this variant features a single-scroll turbocharger rather than the D90's bi-turbo arrangement.

This means the Trailrider 2 puts 120kW and 375Nm through either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission - up from the first-gen 2.8-litre's 110kW and 360Nm. For comparison's sake, the all-new bi-turbo engine in the D90 generates 160kW and 480Nm.

“We continue to develop our product offering throughout our fast-growing range, so we’re delighted to announce the arrival of the next-gen Trailrider,” said Dinesh Chinnappa, General Manager, LDV Automotive.

“With the addition of the lighter and more efficient 120kW diesel engine, Trailrider 2 is a formidable ute, as comfortable on the worksite during the week as it is towing jet skis at the weekend.”

Off-road specs for the Trailrider 2 include a 27-degree approach angle, 24.2-degree departure angle, 215mm of ground clearance, 21.3-degree rampover angle, a wading depth of 550mm, payloads of 895kg (manual) and 865kg (auto), and a towing capacity of 3000kg.

Despite its sub-$40K price tag, the Trailrider is equipped with a bunch of advanced safety tech, sans AEB - including a 360-degree rear view camera, lane departure warning and tyre pressure monitoring - to give the budget-friendly offering a five-star ANCAP safety rating.

LDV T60 Trailrider 2 pricing (ABN holders)

- LDV T60 TRAILRIDER 2 (manual): $37,990

- LDV T60 TRAILRIDER 2 (auto): $39,990