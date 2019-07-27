WhichCar
Powered by
  • WheelsWheels
  • MOTORMOTOR
  • 4X4 Australia4X4 Australia
  • Street MachineStreet Machine
  • Trade Unique CarsTrade Unique Cars

T60 Trailrider 2 gets new turbo-diesel engine

By Tristan Tancredi, 07 May 2020 News

LDV T60 Trailrider 2 Australian pricing specs news

LDV launches next-gen T60 Trailrider 2, with smaller, more powerful turbo-diesel donk.

FOLLOWING in the footsteps of the recently revealed bi-turbo diesel-powered D90, LDV has launched the next-generation T60 Trailrider 2.

The T60 Trailrider 2 is the second vehicle in the Chinese brand's shed to utilise SAIC's in-house-designed 2.0-litre D20 diesel engine; however, this variant features a single-scroll turbocharger rather than the D90's bi-turbo arrangement.

This means the Trailrider 2 puts 120kW and 375Nm through either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission - up from the first-gen 2.8-litre's 110kW and 360Nm. For comparison's sake, the all-new bi-turbo engine in the D90 generates 160kW and 480Nm.

4x4 review: LDV T60 Trailrider

“We continue to develop our product offering throughout our fast-growing range, so we’re delighted to announce the arrival of the next-gen Trailrider,” said Dinesh Chinnappa, General Manager, LDV Automotive. 

“With the addition of the lighter and more efficient 120kW diesel engine, Trailrider 2 is a formidable ute, as comfortable on the worksite during the week as it is towing jet skis at the weekend.”

Off-road specs for the Trailrider 2 include a 27-degree approach angle, 24.2-degree departure angle, 215mm of ground clearance, 21.3-degree rampover angle, a wading depth of 550mm, payloads of 895kg (manual) and 865kg (auto), and a towing capacity of 3000kg.

Despite its sub-$40K price tag, the Trailrider is equipped with a bunch of advanced safety tech, sans AEB - including a 360-degree rear view camera, lane departure warning and tyre pressure monitoring - to give the budget-friendly offering a five-star ANCAP safety rating.

LDV T60 Trailrider 2 pricing (ABN holders)

- LDV T60 TRAILRIDER 2 (manual): $37,990
- LDV T60 TRAILRIDER 2 (auto): $39,990

Sign-up here to get the best 4x4 stories of the week - FREE!

Related cars, prices and reviews

Get a Quote

Product image
Your contact details will be provided to a third-party dealer network so they can contact you directly. By clicking the send button you acknowledge that you have read and agree to abide by the Bauer Network Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Quick Car Search

Search all new cars in Australia

Get a Quote

Product image
Your contact details will be provided to a third-party dealer network so they can contact you directly. By clicking the send button you acknowledge that you have read and agree to abide by the Bauer Network Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

  1. Features

  2. News