Liberty Walk is clearly in the business of making hype-worthy show cars, and their efforts at the recent Tokyo Auto Salon.

Let’s take a quick dive into the two models the brand rocked up with – both Nissan GT-Rs of different vintages – which both have their ups and downs.

The first is the dry carbon kit for the R35 GT-R is developed, which is actually something you’re able to buy.

And when we say ‘you’ we actually mean you, not just anyone within a reasonable distance from Liberty Walk’s workshop. With an Australian distributor, Vogue Industries, Liberty Walk can bring its kits and parts to Oz.

This one in particular is rather pricey, with several various levels of customisation. Starting at USD$34,020 (or about AUD$49,690 here depending on any fees from Vogue), which includes the entire ‘Version 1’ body kit in fibre reinforced plastic (FRP), the price can balloon to around AUD$79,660 for the full V1 set in FRP and dry carbon. There’s also a similarly priced second version, with a different wing design.

The second car is perhaps more outlandish, but likely because it’s a one-off and LW won’t need to replicate it for commercial purposes.

The ‘LB-ER34 Super Silhouette Skyline’ is an R43 built to pay homage to the 1983 Skyline Super Silhouette, a 419kW+ racer based on an R30 Skyline with a LZ20B turbo 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine.

This car, however, has a six-cylinder L28, bored out to 3.1-litres. The L28 used to power cars like the Nissan Cedric in the 1970s. But this one’s had some work done, judging by this video posted to Instagram by Wataru Kato (Liberty Walk’s founder).

What do you think of Liberty Walk’s efforts? If you’ve got a favourite, let us know in the comments below!