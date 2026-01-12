Mazda Australia has confirmed that the sharp-looking CX-6e electric mid-size electric SUV will launch locally later in 2026. Recently revealed at the Brussels Motor Show, the CX-6e is the SUV sibling to the Mazda6e electric mid-size sedan and has been developed as part of a joint venture between Mazda and Changan Automotive. In Europe, it will feature a 78kWh battery for up to 484km of range, while a 190kW rear-mounted motor provides propulsion.

Closely related to the Deepal S07, which launched in Australia in 2024, Australian details for the Mazda CX-6e are yet to be confirmed. In Europe, the CX-6e will be available with a 78kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery shared with the 6e for up to 484km of range (WLTP) and it can be fast charged at up to 195kW for a claimed 10-80 per cent charge in as little as 24 minutes.

The CX-6e will be sold in Europe with a rear-wheel drive chassis using a 190kW/290Nm motor, good enough for a claimed 0-60mph (0-97km/h) time of 7.9 seconds. It’s not yet known if quicker or longer range versions are planned.

5

Measuring 4850mm long, 1935mm wide and 1620mm tall with a 2902mm long wheelbase, the CX-6e is larger, but narrower and lower, than the Tesla Model Y. It’s also slightly larger than its ICE-powered CX-60 sibling. In Europe, the CX-6e’s boot measures between 468 litres and 1434 litres, plus an 80-litre front boot, and it can tow a 1500kg braked trailer.

Inside the CX-6e are features such as a huge 26-inch touchscreen display, a head-up display, a wireless phone charger on the centre console and a 1280W 23-speaker sound system that features speakers in the headrests.

Mazda Australia is yet to confirm any other details about the CX-6e such as pricing or availability, but it’s likely to cost more than the 6e sedan, which the brand is targeting a $55,000 “or less” price for when it arrives.