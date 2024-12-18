WhichCar
Mazda2 and CX-3 score safety and styling upgrades for 2025

More kit, but entry-level prices rise as Mazda ditches base models

Andy Enright
Mazda aims to refresh the appeal of the smallest cars in its Australian portfolio with a round of updates for both the Mazda2 hatch and the CX-3 light SUV.

The base grades of both will receive advanced i-Activsense safety technologies, while modest styling tweaks aim to give these affordable models a fresher look.

Despite being introduced in 2015 and facelifted in 2018, almost ten years after its initial introduction, the CX-3 remains a favourite with Aussie buyers due to sensible pricing, strong quality and effervescent handling.

The 2025 range won't be quite so affordable, as the previous entry point, the Sport grade has been ditched, the range now opening with the Pure trim which now gets 18-inch gun metal machined alloy wheels, Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) and Smart Brake Support (SBS) in additional to its existing autonomous emergency braking technology suite.

Above that, the Evolve grade also gets this safety suite, as well as fog lamps and advanced keyless entry. The aesthetic benefits from 18-inch black machined alloy wheels while the cabin sees black leatherette seat trim, extending to the console and doors.

There's been a reshuffle at the top of the range too, with the GT SP replacing the Touring SP model grade, adding 18-inch black alloys and a 7-speaker Bose stereo. The flagship Akari also debuts new 18-inch bright finish alloys.

