Mazda2 and CX-3 score safety and styling upgrades for 2025

Mazda aims to refresh the appeal of the smallest cars in its Australian portfolio with a round of updates for both the Mazda2 hatch and the CX-3 light SUV.

The base grades of both will receive advanced i-Activsense safety technologies, while modest styling tweaks aim to give these affordable models a fresher look.

Despite being introduced in 2015 and facelifted in 2018, almost ten years after its initial introduction, the CX-3 remains a favourite with Aussie buyers due to sensible pricing, strong quality and effervescent handling.

The 2025 range won't be quite so affordable, as the previous entry point, the Sport grade has been ditched, the range now opening with the Pure trim which now gets 18-inch gun metal machined alloy wheels, Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) and Smart Brake Support (SBS) in additional to its existing autonomous emergency braking technology suite.