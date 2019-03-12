Track-only McLaren Senna GTR unveiled with 607kW

Only 75 units of the extreme McLaren Senna GTR will be built, and already each has been sold. But for more than £1.1 million (AUD$2.6 million) plus taxes, what can buyers of this track-only beast expect? 8 For a start, a 607kW/800Nm version of the twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 favoured by the Woking outfit, this tune being its most potent.

On top of that, McLaren claims a power-to-weight ratio (with a dry weight of 1188kg, so the ratio is realistically unachievable) of 510kW-per-tonne. You’ll struggle to find anything available to buy locally which tops that. Keeping that weight low is McLaren’s clever Monocage III-R carbon fibre shell. The primary structure of the car is light and strong, with aluminium subframe and engine frame working alongside. MORE Nico Rosberg hot laps in a Senna 8 The Senna GTR is 10kg lighter than the road-going car thanks to the deletion of elements like the infotainment touch screen and the audio system, though comfort features like air-conditioning remain.

On the topic of tonnes, McLaren also says the Senna GTR generates more than 1000kg of downforce at 250km/h, where the standard Senna only makes 800kg. McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt says building the Senna GTR free from road car regulations allowed the Woking engineers to create an unhinged version of its ultimate track car. MORE McLaren's GTRs - evolution of a badge 8 “The McLaren Senna GTR is a perfect example of our determination to bring our customers the Ultimate expression of track driving performance and excitement,” Flewitt says.