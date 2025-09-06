Mercedes-AMG has taken the covers off its most extreme GT yet – the GT2 Edition W16 – a track-only special limited to just 30 examples worldwide. Each car will be delivered at a private event by AMG Formula One junior driver Kimi Antonelli.

Unlike the GT3 and GT4 competition cars that must comply with strict motorsport regulations, the Edition W16 is unconstrained by racing class rules. That freedom has allowed AMG engineers to substantially raise outputs and integrate new technology.

Under the bonnet sits AMG’s latest twin-turbocharged flat-plane crank V8, tuned to 530kW and 800Nm. Unique to this model is a push-to-pass feature that unleashes up to 600kW and 1,000Nm for 10 seconds, helping the W16 eclipse the output of AMG’s GT3 racers by 150–220kW.

Power is delivered through a six-speed sequential transaxle gearbox borrowed from the GT3, replacing the dual-clutch transmission of the road-going AMG GT.

Active aerodynamics play a major role. The oversized rear wing features a Formula 1-style drag reduction system (DRS), flattening the wing elements to cut drag on straights. Active louvres on the front guards, inspired by the AMG One hypercar, also help optimise airflow.

Despite the extensive hardware, AMG quotes a kerb weight of just 1,430kg, aided by magnesium wheels wrapped in slick tyres. Combined with the vast power reserves, the GT2 Edition W16 promises lap times beyond those of regulated competition cars.

With no race series to enter, the W16 is aimed squarely at wealthy track-day customers. Each of the 30 cars will be handed over at exclusive European circuits, where buyers receive a full day of tuition and open track running.

Pricing has not been confirmed, but given the GT3 racer retails in Europe from around £575,000 (about A$1.1 million), the Edition W16 is expected to command a premium well into seven figures.

By creating a car more powerful than its sanctioned race versions, AMG signals both its engineering capability and willingness to cater to the most committed enthusiasts. The GT2 Edition W16 sits outside traditional categories, existing purely as a no-limits showcase of the brand’s motorsport DNA – a machine designed not for trophies, but for the thrill of speed itself.