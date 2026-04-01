One of its most important products globally, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a big facelift for its GLE and GLE Coupe large SUVs in line with their larger GLS sibling. The updated GLE has brought new styling, a refreshed interior, more tech and a revised global drivetrain range for the brand’s large luxury SUV. Mercedes-Benz Australia is yet to confirm local release timing, but we’re anticipating a release before the end of 2026.

A facelift rather than an all-new model, the overall shape of the GLE and GLE Coupe have not changed much but the details are updated with a lot more three-pointed stars. The larger new grille featuring hundreds of stars inside is immediately noticeable, as are the new headlights with the star daytime running lights, the newly-joined tailights with star lighting and – in some markets – the large three-pointed star badge in the grille is illuminated.

There are also new bumper designs for a sportier look, new exterior colour options and three new 20-inch alloy wheel designs to “further enhance the vehicle’s presence”.

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Inside has also seen design changes, including revised infotainment with a trio of 12.3-inch touchscreens under a single piece of glass that run the brand’s ‘MB.OS’ software with inbuilt Google Maps and new AI tech from Google, Microsoft and ChatGPT for more natural interaction with the car. A new 3D driver display is also available, as well as a head-up display with augmented reality and phone key functionality too.

The brand has implemented new physical controller wheels for the steering wheel replacing the former touch pads, the outer air vent design is now circular with inbuilt ambient lighting and revised colour and trim options like a new ‘Beech Brown’ colour have also been introduced. For sound lovers, the Burmeister sound system has been upgraded from 590 watts to 710 watts thanks to two new speakers in the roof.

Mercedes-Benz has also enhanced the GLE and GLE Coupe mechanically, with the brands ‘E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL’ analysing the driving situation more than 1000 times per second to adapt the suspension accordingly for greater comfort. This active suspension system can individually control the spring and damper forces on each wheel, counteracting not only roll but also pitch and lift movements to create a body that no longer dips when braking and accelerating.

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A new water-cooled supercomputer processor has been fitted to the GLE and GLE Coupe to enable an even better range of active safety features. 10 exterior cameras, up to five radar sensors and 12 ultrasonic sensors constantly assess the driving situation, and it means that the brand’s ‘MB.DRIVE ASSIST PRO’ Level 2++ assist system – in which the car will drive itself on a point-to-point journey with the driver touching the steering wheel – is now fitted and active in some markets.

The range of engine options for the GLE and GLE Coupe have also been revised globally, with the new flat-pane crankshaft 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 from the updated S-Class now featuring in the GLE 580 making 395kW of power (up from 380kW) and 750Nm of torque (+20Nm).

The petrol GLE 450 now makes 560Nm of torque (+60Nm), and the plug-in hybrid GLE 450e now uses a six-cylinder engine instead of a four-pot for 55kW more power, while also capable of a WLTP electric driving range of 106km. The diesel four-cylinder GLE 350d and GLE 450d continue as well for global markets, but the local lineup is yet to be announced.

Australian arrival timing and specifications for the Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLE Coupe range is yet to be announced, though we’re predicting an arrival before the end of 2026.