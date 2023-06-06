MG hints at future line-up: New MG3, HS, ZS and more

MG’s UK division has hinted at an overhauled line-up coming next year, including an affordable MG 3 successor and all-new MG ZS EV and HS SUVs.
Snapshot
- MG 3 replacement finally coming next year to UK
- Next-gen MG HS, ZS EV on the horizon
- Hot electric MG 4 X-Power expected
Speaking to Auto Express [↗], MG UK executives teased a range of new products coming from the Chinese automaker, as it prepares to sell only electric cars in select European countries from 2027.
MG 3 successor
According to MG UK’s head of product and planning David Allison, first up will be replacing the budget-friendly MG 3 light hatch with a yet-to-be named entry-level model – confirming previous rumours.
“MG 3 will effectively be the first. That’s long overdue a replacement, that will happen springtime [autumn for Australia] next year,” Allison told Auto Express [↗].
“MG 3 will continue for another 12 to 18 months, before it’s replaced. But we won’t call it MG 3.”
To keep it affordable, the new model is unlikely to feature any form of electrification.
Despite some price rises in the past years, the current MG 3 remains Australia’s cheapest new car – currently from $19,490 drive-away. It dates back to 2011 and received a facelift in 2018.
Next-gen MG HS
Despite the MG HS medium SUV recently gaining a facelift, Allison said it just keeps it fresh for the “last kind of 12 months until ultimately it gets fully replaced.”
The HS launched locally in 2020, but dates back to 2018 overseas.
It trails behind the Toyota RAV4, Mazda CX-5, and Kia Sportage in the sales race, but the HS Plus EV variant is currently the best-selling plug-in hybrid model in Australia.
Hybrid or full-electric propulsion for the next-generation MG HS has been speculated.
Next-gen MG ZS EV
The next MG ZS small SUV will get a “substantial overhaul” by taking design traits from the MG 4 electric hatch.
It could also adopt the 4’s dedicated Modular Scalable Platform (MSP), signalling an all-new model instead of another update.
The ZS EV was just refreshed in Australia last year, following the petrol-powered ZST in 2020. The small SUV originally launched in China in 2017.
MG 4 X-Power electric hot hatch
A high-performance version will join the line-up of the forthcoming MG 4 electric hatch.
Dubbed the ‘X-Power’, it adopts a 51kWh gross battery, and a dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain producing 330kW of power and 600Nm of torque. Acceleration from 0-100km/h takes 3.8 seconds.
Those performance figures would oust the Cupra Born and Abarth 500e – slotting between the pricier Tesla Model 3 Long Range and Performance sedan.
Wheels expects the MG 4 X-Power will come to Australia and is under consideration to launch later this year.
Other MG models
As the Chinese carmaker faces tough competition, notably from Build Your Dreams (BYD) globally, it will launch its sleek flagship Cyberster electric convertible in the UK next year.
The European-exclusive MG 5 electric wagon will also be replaced by an all-new model with a similar design to the MG 4.
