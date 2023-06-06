MG hints at future line-up: New MG3, HS, ZS and more

MG’s UK division has hinted at an overhauled line-up coming next year, including an affordable MG 3 successor and all-new MG ZS EV and HS SUVs. Snapshot MG 3 replacement finally coming next year to UK

Next-gen MG HS, ZS EV on the horizon

Hot electric MG 4 X-Power expected Speaking to Auto Express [↗], MG UK executives teased a range of new products coming from the Chinese automaker, as it prepares to sell only electric cars in select European countries from 2027. 6 MG 3 successor According to MG UK’s head of product and planning David Allison, first up will be replacing the budget-friendly MG 3 light hatch with a yet-to-be named entry-level model – confirming previous rumours. “MG 3 will effectively be the first. That’s long overdue a replacement, that will happen springtime [autumn for Australia] next year,” Allison told Auto Express [↗]. “MG 3 will continue for another 12 to 18 months, before it’s replaced. But we won’t call it MG 3.”

To keep it affordable, the new model is unlikely to feature any form of electrification. Despite some price rises in the past years, the current MG 3 remains Australia’s cheapest new car – currently from $19,490 drive-away. It dates back to 2011 and received a facelift in 2018. 6 Next-gen MG HS Despite the MG HS medium SUV recently gaining a facelift, Allison said it just keeps it fresh for the “last kind of 12 months until ultimately it gets fully replaced.” The HS launched locally in 2020, but dates back to 2018 overseas.