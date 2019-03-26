MITSUBISHI has slotted two new Triton variants into its local line-up, with the GLX-R already in showrooms and the GSR set to be released in March 2020.

The GSR nabs that uber-cool black dynamic shield design, with the grille, headlamp garnish, skid plate, door mirrors, door handles and sidesteps all blacked out. Pairing up nicely with the visual punch are 18-inch black alloy wheels.

On the inside the GSR gets heated, leather-trimmed seats, while the steering wheel and park brake/shift knob have also received the leather treatment.

When it hits the market in March this year, the GSR will be offered with three different tonneau packs: Soft ($2699); Hard ($4699) and Rolltop ($4999). A black sports bar and under-rail tub liners will also be optional.

The GLX-R, sitting between the GLX+ and GLS variants in the line-up, ups the bling factor with the addition of chrome door mirrors and handles, as well as a silver front grille. It also adds 18-inch alloys and large fog lamps.

Both new variants will use the same running gear seen throughout the Triton range, which includes the 133kW/430Nm 2.4-litre turbo-diesel engine and Super Select II transfer case. The GLX-R will be available with both the six-speed manual and six-speed auto transmissions, while the GSR is auto-only.

The fact the well-kitted Triton also has a competitive price tag saw it rank as the third best-selling four-wheel drive vehicle in 2019, with 20,535 4x4 units leaving showrooms around the country.

Only the perpetual favourites, the Ranger (33,905) and Hilux (33,061), sold more 4x4 units last year. The addition of these new models to the Triton line-up, however, may see Mitsubishi close the gap to the ever-popular top two.

“These new grades bring a new level of style and functionality to the Triton range and will ensure we have the ideal vehicle for all Triton customers,” said MMA’s senior manager of product strategy, Owen Thomson.

Mitsubishi Triton GSR & GLX-R pricing