Welcome to a preview of what you'll find in the November 2020 issue of MOTOR Magazine.

With the team emerging from COVID lockdown in Victoria we're slowly ramping testing back up and can't wait to bring you plenty of pages of the latest performance cars being driven as intended!

You can find MOTOR at retailers around Australia. Or you can subscribe and save yourself some cash, and there’s even a (cheaper!) digital subscription option.

Subscribers often receive their mags earlier, so you’ll get to see what MOTOR has to offer before anyone else.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to interact with us, give us feedback, and get a peek behind the scenes.

Our cover story this month regards the exciting Nissan Z Proto, with new editor Andy Enright speaking to the brains behind it.

Elsewhere in the 'New Metal' sub-section you'll find in-depth looks at the Maserati MC20 and BMW M3 and M4 twins.

The Mini GP and Renault Megane Trophy-R are about as hardcore as hot hatchbacks get so they're a natural fit to throw together in a front-drive arm wrestle.

Joel Stoddart has been the engineering brain behind a lot of HSV's projects for the last decade or so and now he's stepped into the big chair so we have a chat to find out what's next.

The Ferrari Roma is intended to be equal parts grand tourer and sports car so what better machine to take on an alpine road trip?

Closer to home, we strap into 560kW of supercharged Roush RS3 Mustang.

The straight-six engine is enjoying somewhat of a renaissance so it's a good time to count down the best 10 from history.

We have first drives of the McLaren 620R, Callum Vanquish and Hyundai i20N and i30N DCT.

Last but not least, our long-term Ford Mustang GT escapes lockdown for greener pastures.