Nissan has revealed the Patrol Nismo, the high-performance version of its new large SUV that’s due in Australia in late 2026. Featuring an uprated twin-turbo V6 engine, a louder exhaust, re-tuned adaptive air suspension and a whole host of sporty details, Nissan says the Patrol Nismo takes its “muscular and capable full-size SUV to a new level”.

Revealed in Dubai overnight (and in the USA in Armada identical twin form), the Nissan Patrol Nismo will go on sale in those markets later in 2026. An Australian arrival is yet to be confirmed, but the regular Patrol will debut locally in early 2027.

Centre of the Patrol Nismo’s enhancements is an uprated version of its 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged petrol V6 engine, in this tune making 369kW of power – or 52kW more than the regular Patrol – and an unchanged 700Nm of torque. The Patrol’s nine-speed automatic transmission has been recalibrated for more performance as well.

All-New Nissan Patrol NISMO on track – rear

Accompanying the higher-performance tune of the engine is a louder and sportier exhaust note with enhancement from the active sound inside the cabin.

The ride and handling balance has also been modified, with a 49mm-lower ride height, retuned vehicle dynamics control and suspension tuning and a quicker steering rack. New 22-inch wheels are reportedly 23 per cent lighter than standard Patrol wheels as well, and use high-performance tyres.

Naturally for a sporty model, the Patrol Nismo’s exterior and interior have received a sporty makeover. The exterior features new front and rear bumpers with aerodynamic diffusers and splitters, a new ‘Stealth Grey’ colour and a lot of Nismo badges.

All-New Nissan Patrol NISMO D-Pillar badge

Because of the new bumpers, the Patrol Nismo is actually 90mm longer than the regular Patrol, while it’s also 40mm wider.

Inside, the Patrol Nismo adds a lot of red and black detailing, including leather and suede upholstery, contrast stitching and carbon fibre trimmings. The start stop button is also red, while more Nismo logos also feature.

While the Y63 Nissan Patrol (and North American Armada identical twin) is already on sale, an Australian debut is scheduled for early 2027.