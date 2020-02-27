US auction house Gooding & Company hosts an Amelia Island auction every year, and has done so since 2010, with some of its auction lots being the most drool-worthy classics and supercars you could imagine.

So it’s no surprise then that this year’s upcoming auction is made up of dozens of cars we’d happily stack the garage with. Check out some of the cars highlighted by Gooding (with estimates in USD), and a few we’ve chosen too.

2017 Lamborghini LP 770-4 Centenario

Estimate: USD$2,000,000 – $2,500,000

With just 665 miles (1070km) on the odometer of this 1-of-20 Lamborghini, it’s no wonder Gooding expects this car to sell for roughly the price of a Toorak manor.

With around AUD$3.8m in your pocket, you might be in with a chance to own this celebratory Aventador-based supercar.

MOTOR review: Centenario first drive

2019 McLaren Senna

Estimate: USD$1,000,000 – $1,200,000

Sure, it’s not going to be cheap, but you could probably pick this Senna up for half the price of a Centenario if Gooding’s estimates are anything to go by.

It’s got 142km showing, so it’s essentially new, and as one of 500, it’s unlikely you’ll get this chance again. This one’s also rocking the Visual Carbon Fiber option pack – a rather pricey box to tick!

MOTOR review: Senna

2009 RUF CTR3

Estimate: USD$800,000 – $1,000,000

Only 30 CTR3s were built, and this Guards Red car with only 7400km on the odometer is a perfect example. One of only two finished in Guards Red, it’s essentially the third-gen ‘Yellowbird’. The 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six-powered beast could fetch more than AUD$1.5m!

classic MOTOR: CTR 3

2017 Ford GT

Estimate: USD$800,000 – $1,000,000

Now that Ford won’t kick up a fuss about private sales of the GT, you can expect to see a few hit the auction circuit.

Sure, paying seven figures for a near-new Ford sounds odd, but then this car has Le Mans winning heritage behind it!

Related: Ford sued John Cena for trying to sell his Ford GT supercar

2016 Ferrari F12tdf

Estimate: USD$750,000 – $800,000

One of Ferrari’s most well-regarded cars of recent years, and in ‘Triple Layer Yellow’ this example is almost new with barely more than 1100km on the odo.

This V12 stallion also boasts a bespoke interior upholstery making its specification befitting of its price estimate.

Related: F12tdf review

2011 Porsche 997 GT3 RS 4.0

Estimate: USD$700,000 – $800,000 (No reserve)

One of 600, and with delivery kilometres (under 160km) showing, it’s easy to see why this manual, naturally aspirated GT3 RS is so desirable. No reserve means it could end up going at a bargain price… but don’t bet on it.

Five Greatest 911s: 911 GT3 RS 4.0

1998 RUF Turbo R

Estimate: USD$575,000 – $725,000

This specific car was originally built for Dr Ferdinand Porsche, Gooding says. Even without that fact, it’s still a 1-of-14 RUF, making it pretty much a ‘must’ for collectors of rare 911s. This is one of four built with AWD.

2007 RUF RT12

Estimate: USD$325,000 – $400,000

The twin-turbo 997-based RT12 looks 911 enough to keep the classic style, but has just enough RUF aggro to distinguish it. This one’s got just over 5100km, and is said to be “heavily optioned,” like there are RT12s that aren’t particularly unique.

Related: What is Ruf?

2003 BMW Alpina V8

Estimate: USD$450,000 - $500,000

What happens when Alpina gets its hands on a BMW Z8? It becomes an even more plus, V8-powered grand tourer. This drop-top should be a sweet buy for its next owner… in fact, it’s got only 7 miles indicated on the odometer.

1969 Lamborghini Miura P400 S

Estimate: USD$1,400,000 - $1,800,000

The Miura is said by many to be the first supercar, and also one of the most beautiful designs of all time. This P400 S is a prime example of the Miura, with fewer than 30,000km and a completely original presentation of engine and interior.

It’s one of only 142 for its model year, thus the waterfront home pricing.

MOTOR feature: Italian Job Miura driven on iconic Alpine roads

1986 Audi Sport Quattro

Estimate: USD$550,000 - $700,000

Fire up the bank account, the Quattro is becoming a big ticket item for fans of 1980s classics. This one’s one of an estimated 164 road-going models built.

MOTOR feature: Sport Quattro driven in the Alps

1976 Porsche 934

Estimate: USD$1,250,000 - $1,600,000

Last and certainly not least, the 934 is one of Porsche’s motorsport heroes, with this example being the first production model. Based on the 911, this aggro beast is one that’s seen plenty of attention being the car used for plenty of events both on track and off.