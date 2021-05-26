Snapshot

Likely to be based on Renault's CMF-B modular chassis architecture

EV 4 Concept rumoured for November 2021 reveal

Production-spec model could follow

Patented images of what appears to be Renault’s much-rumoured Renault 4 EV Concept have leaked online.

The expected spiritual successor to the weapons-grade utilitarian hatchback of the 20 century, the new 4 looks to be swapping body styles for a compact SUV design powered exclusively by electricity.

The squared-off retro styling is comparable with Renault’s last EV concept, the Renault EV 5, which was unveiled at the start of 2021.

Perhaps the most notable styling attribute of the small SUV is the distinctive louvred C-Pillar, which definitely enhances its nostalgic aesthetic, as the slatted portion of the pillar was occupied by a diminutive window in the original 4.

As reported by WhichCar, the 4’s evocative badge design patent was leaked back in April, all but confirming the iconic moniker would be making a return.

It’s not known when the new electric SUV will be unveiled, but it’s thought the 4 EV Concept could be revealed later this year, with Renault previously teasing a ‘surprise’ would be happening in November to celebrate the 4’s 60th birthday.

Details about the SUV's drivetrain are yet to be revealed, but it will most likely be based on Renault’s CMF-B modular chassis architecture, which currently underpins the Renault Zoe city car.

And although it will only be unveiled in Concept guise in the immediate future, it’s certainly plausible Renault will put a production-spec 4 into production in a few years' time, with Renault CEO Luca de Meo telling Auto Express the French automaker will look to its back catalogue of vehicles when designing future models.

“I think there have been so many products in Renault’s past that have made history. It would be a pity to not reconnect with that long tradition. We are not here only to look in the rear-view mirror. We are here to reinvent things. I think Renault 5 is a good example of this,” de Meo said.

