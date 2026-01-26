The Renault Duster small SUV has been on sale in Australia for almost 12 months, but a slightly different version has just been revealed for the Indian market. Due to go on sale there later this year, the previous-generation Duster was a strong seller for Renault India with over 200,000 units sold.

The next-gen Duster for the subcontinent has received new styling, a new interior and more features compared with the European model to appeal to Indian buyers.

The Indian Duster’s makeover starts with revised exterior styling with new front and rear lighting units (including a new full-width light bar), new bumpers, different colour options and side badge and graphic on the front doors. It’s the same size as the European model, though measures 40mm taller for greater headroom.

Inside, the Indian Renault Duster receives a new dashboard with new twin 10-inch screens, Google software with Gemini AI and higher-quality finishes throughout like soft touch points on the dashboard. Synthetic leather upholstery is seen on the high-spec car in the press photos, while an electric tailgate, ventilated front seats and panoramic roof – all features not available in the European model – are also available. Renault says the Indian Duster features 17 active safety features as well.

In India, the Renault Duster will be offered with three drivetrains: 74kW 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder and 118kW 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines, as well as a 118kW 1.8-litre four-cylinder hybrid. All engines send power to the front wheels only, with no all-wheel drive option yet available, unlike the European Duster.

The Indian Duster comes from Renault’s new assault on markets outside of Europe. In 2025, it sold 1.6 million cars in Europe – but only 616,800 cars outside of it, a number that it wants to grow substantially. India is one large potential area of growth for the company, as is North Africa and South America.

In Australia, Renault’s sales slid 17.8 per cent to 4569 cars in 2025 compared with 2024, though new products like the Duster and Scenic E-Tech electric mid-size SUV will likely boost numbers in 2026.

Renault Australia is yet to say if the Indian Duster will be sold locally, though it will replace the European Duster in some markets such as South Africa, so it could be possible eventually.