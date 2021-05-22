S5000 could spur an open-wheel resurgence in Australia

Australia is, and always will be, a touring car nation. Until the heat death of the universe, our most popular form of racing will inevitably involve vehicles with a roof, fenders, and functioning doors. Nothing will change this fact. But after more than a decade in the wilderness, the local world of ‘wings and slicks’ is enjoying a revival that could create a new generation of Aussie open-wheel aces. And it is all thanks to S5000.

For the uninitiated, S5000 hopes to capture the magic of Formula 5000 big banger racing from the ’70s, with 5.0-litre, naturally aspirated V8 power wedged into a modern-day open-wheel chassis fitted with meaty slick tyres and impressive wings. They might have large aerodynamic additions, but the downforce is limited, meaning that the drivers are forced to work hard in the cockpit. Fast bends that are ‘easy flat’ in other equipment are serious challenges in an S5000.

Despite the lack of aerodynamic grip, the S5000 cars are some of the fastest race cars Australian motorsport has ever seen. Symmons Plains Raceway’s lap record had stood unbroken for 41-years before Joey Mawson (who gave Mick Schumacher a bollocking in German F4) smashed the old benchmark earlier this year. Every lap record in the country (bar maybe the time at Sydney Motorsport Park set in A1GP machinery) should be feeling genuinely threatened by S5000’s existence.

The chassis meets full FIA requirements, while the V8 is based on Ford’s venerable Coyote design. Global tech allows the cars to meet world-class standards, but it is Australian engineering know-how that laid the framework for the car, and home grown hands bolting it all together in a Melbourne workshop.

The untold story of S5000 is how it provides an alternative to an expensive (and often fruitless) international endeavour for young drivers aspiring to something other than touring car door-banging. Our (well, technically New Zealand’s) latest international open wheel export is reigning Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin, who has joined Roger Penske’s IndyCar squad. While naturally gifted, McLaughlin’s talents have been fostered in the crucible of Supercars, making him a fish out of water in an open-wheel racer.

In fact, his late departure is unusual for an Australian (or Kiwi) aiming for the global open-wheel stage. Recently our best young talents have fled the country as soon as possible, driven by the widely accepted reasoning that if they are to have any chance of reaching Formula 1, staying in Australia will only prove detrimental. Daniel Ricciardo’s official race record includes just three state-level Formula Ford races in 2005 before he absconded to Europe, while Oscar Piastri has never competed in a state or national championship in Australia beyond karts. Compare this to older hands like Mark Webber, Scott Dixon, and Will Power who all had years of development locally before heading overseas. While S5000 won’t change the fact our best talents will leave our shores young, those who return (which is most of them), will at least have somewhere to ply their trade that isn’t Supercars.

The imaginatively named Australian Racing Group (ARG) is in charge of running S5000, and races are held at the same events as the TCR Championship and growing TA2 series. Currently S5000 plays second fiddle to TCR on the schedule, but with more drivers I see no reason why the big bangers couldn’t become the major drawcard at each event. Alternatively ARG could take inspiration from our mates across the ditch with its New Zealand Toyota Racing Series, running S5000 during the traditional off-season to attract international drivers hoping to keep their eye in and escape Europe’s bitter winter months.

A S5000 summer series would be an excellent way to lure the likes of McLaughlin, Power, and Dixon back Down Under for a handful of races in front of local fans. Imagine a category where our hottest young talents face off against established touring car aces, wildcard international pros, and returning local heroes. It’s a not-so-unbelievable future, but for it to become a reality it requires us, the fans, to make it happen. So in 2021 do yourself a favour, watch S5000 races on the telly, and when the circus comes to town buy a ticket and watch in person. I know I will be.

