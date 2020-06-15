Source: www.facebook.com/watch/nbntelevision
Luckily, it seems nobody was hurt performing the incredibly stupid - and illegal - stunt, with the only casualties most likely being destroyed suspension and a totalled Lexus - good luck getting insurance to cover that...
The Ford Ranger Raptor fared much better than its SUV counterpart - albeit, with much less air time - but its Fox shocks probably didn't come out unscathed, either.
Hitting the apex of a sand dune at speed can be dangerous for two reasons: it can be followed by a potentially fatal fall; and facing skyward creates a huge blind spot, increasing the risk of colliding with approaching vehicles.
The problem with hooning over sand dunes isn't solely a safety issue, either, as beaches can be closed for public access due to poor behaviour. This ultimately means law-abiding citizens are the ones who get banned from driving such tracks and areas. So remember, air down and play it safe!
The stunning Stockton Beach is immense, with a formidable sand-dune system stretching as far as the eye can see - some dunes are even said to be more than 100-feet tall.
