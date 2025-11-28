Skoda has revealed its new 100 concept car, which traces its heritage back to the original Skoda 100 sedan first produced in 1969. Over one million units of that car were built during its eight-year life, and it remains one of Skoda’s most iconic models to date because of its affordable “people’s car” status. The new Skoda 100 sedan concept features a sharp, angular design that brings a futuristic twist to a shape from the 1960s.

According to Paclt, the key motivation for choosing the Skoda 100 was the model’s popularity, which he remembers from his childhood. “I wanted to work with a car that people know well—and that many once owned themselves. The Skoda 100 appealed to me with its clean, timeless lines, which resonate strongly with the current Modern Solid design direction,” he says.

Skoda has been looking to its classic cars for inspiration recently with several concepts as part of its ‘Icons Get a Makeover’ series. So far we’ve seen a two-door coupe, a 21st century interpretation of the Favorit and the cool 110R Concept.

The new 100 concept follows this trend, but there’s some influence from Skoda’s current models too. “I drew from the proportions of the Superb, and the resulting concept turned out slightly larger,” said Paclt.

The stand-out part of the concept’s design comes towards the back. The original Skoda 100 was rear-engined and Paclt wanted the concept’s rear-drive layout to have an impact on its looks. “I wanted to create a concept with a certain degree of realism,” said Paclt.

That can be seen in the cooling: there’s a roof-mounted intake in the place of a back window and to the side there’s more air intakes, similar in positioning to the original car’s. Around the rear the full-width slats mimic the cooling required for the original Skoda 100’s 1.0-litre four-cylinder engine.

As with the other creations within the Icons Get a Makeover series, the 100 sedan concept isn’t destined to make production. However, with Paclt previously involved in the design of the Kodiaq, Karoq and many other production Skodas, we’ll wait and see what influence he and the 100 sedan concept will have on future models.