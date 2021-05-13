Snapshot

Based on the jointly developed e-TNGA/e-SGP electric vehicle platform

Confirmed for Europe, China, Japan, and US markets

Expected to be released in 2022

Subaru’s first fully electric vehicle, co-developed with Toyota, has officially been named the Solterra.

The EV has also been teased in a single image on the automaker's various social media platforms, and it looks to be similarly sized to its petrol-powered sibling, the Forester.

Bound for release in 2022, the Soltera moniker is a new one for the brand, and its etymology stems from a combination of the Latin word for sun (solis) and earth (terra).

This goes against previous reports and rumours that the first fully electric Subaru would be donned the ‘Evoltis’.

The Solterra will be based on the collaboratively created e-TNGA EV platform that we’ve already seen forming the basis for Toyota’s recently unveiled bZ4X concept electric SUV.

However, Subaru has given its version of the skateboard-style electric chassis architecture a different name – the e-Subaru Global Platform (e-SGP).

Those left wondering what the new EV could look like should pay close attention to the electric concept Subaru unveiled back in December 2020, as it is likely the Solterra will borrow much of the aesthetics seen on the angular design study.

The Subaru EV concept unveiled in 2020

It’s unlikely this will be the only new electric vehicle spawned from Subaru’s e-SGP platform, as the chassis architecture is, like most pure EV platforms, modular.

e-SGP will also be able to support several different electric motors, including ones that can be mounted over the rear axle, meaning that the Solterra could be offered in two-wheel or four-wheel drive, or both.

Toyota's e-TNGA platform is expected to produce several different EVs

Subaru’s electric SUV has been confirmed for several markets across the globe already, including Europe, China, Japan, and the US.

Unfortunately though, at this stage, there are no plans for the Solterra to make its way Down Under, with a representative from Subaru Australia telling WhichCar: “The Subaru factory in Japan has confirmed that there is no timeline for the electric Solterra vehicle in Australia.

“However, future electric vehicle projects form part of an ongoing dialogue between Subaru Australia and the factory.”

