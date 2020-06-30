Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 yacht inspired by Sián FKP 37

A Lamborghini with a V12? How dull. Lamborghinis with two V12s are the new thing, at least for water-going Lamborghinis. This is the, a luxury yacht built by Tecnomar and inspired primarily by the styling of the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37

While it’s badged as a Lambo, the V12s on the back, both of which produce 2000hp (1491kW), are built by MAN. According to the MAN website, its most powerful V12 marine engine (with 1397kW from factory) weighs 2365kg dry, making it rather unsuitable to be swapped into a road car.

The yacht weighs ‘just’ 24 tons overall, and its 63ft length matching its name, which was chosen for Lamborghini’s 1963 foundation.

It’s set to be available to customers in 2021, with a very limited production run (Tecnomar has delivered 289 yachts since 1987), with options for customisation likely to mean no two of these yachts are built the same.

Pricing? None listed, but this is no surprise. Tecnomar’s yachts operate at the level of ‘if you have to ask, you can’t afford it’, and even used models of its creations are listed in the 8-figure range.

Of course, Lambo boss Stefano Domenicali is happy to work with the fellow Italian luxury brand for the creation of these wildly exclusive watercraft.

”This yacht represents the significance of creating a valuable partnership, at its best: our co-operation allows the essence of both organisations’ style and expertise to be transferred to different worlds, sharing in their diversity to interpret and add value to the final product in a new environment.

“If I had to imagine a Lamborghini on water, this would be my vision. I’m delighted to celebrate this successful collaboration.”