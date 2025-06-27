The Toyota GR Supra Track Edition has gone on sale in Australia priced from $105,295 plus on-road costs. Ushering in a number of upgrades to make it more dynamic, the Track Edition is likely the final version of the sixth-generation GR Supra in Australia.

Immediately noticeable are the Track Edition’s matte black 19-inch alloy wheels and red brake callipers, front and rear wheel arch aero flats, upgraded front tyre spats and carbon fibre ducktail spoiler.

As part of the upgrade to the GR Supra’s dynamic package, the Track Edition adds a larger front anti-roll bar, aluminium brackets for the front and rear anti-roll bars, reinforced rubber bushings from the front control arms and a stiffer subframe mount.

Revised fixing points further stiffen the chassis of the GR Supra Track Edition, while a negative adjustment to the front camber combine with the suspension upgrades to ensure handling is tighter, according to Toyota.

Reprogrammed control mapping for the power steering and limited-slip differential have been implemented to match the upgraded suspension components, while upgraded 374mm front brakes help improve stopping power.

Inside, the Track Edition uniquely gains red seat belts, black suede upholstery with embroidered GR logos on the headrests, and on manual grades, a red ring around the shift knob.

Under the bonnet of the GR Supra is unchanged, with the 285kW/500Nm turbocharged 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder engine available with either six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmissions.

Based on the upper-spec GR Supra GTS, the GR Supra Track Edition also includes features such as a head-up display, 12-speaker JBL sound system, wireless phone charger, electric seat adjustment, heated seats, LED exterior lighting, adaptive suspension and a suite of active safety features such as AEB, adaptive cruise control (auto only), lane keeping assistance, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert and a reversing camera.

2025 Toyota GR Supra pricing (plus on-road costs):

GT $86,295 GTS $96,295 Track Edition $105,295

The Toyota Supra Track Edition will land in local Toyota dealerships in July.