Trailer carrying a pair of Ford Mustang GT500s flips on highway

As far as confronting images go, a pair of 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500s dangling on a trailer that has overturned would be one of the most upsetting for those of us at Wheels HQ.

Sadly, that’s exactly what happened when a car towing a trailer with some very precious (and powerful) cargo was involved in an accident near downtown Detroit.

The shunt was first reported on by Fox 2 Detroit and there is aerial footage of the aftermath, which can be viewed at the top of this story.

The sight of two brand-new Ford Mustang GT500s sitting on their sides on the highway would be enough to make a grown man shed a tear, but thankfully this story has a happy ending.

While the duo didn’t escape entirely unscathed, it’s reported that the GT500s suffered relatively minor damage for the severity of the situation, and are repairable.

Painted in Iconic Silver and Grabber Lime, the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500s were most likely en route to be delivered to customers. Side note: if anyone wants to slide a brand new GT500 under our Christmas tree, that’d be grand.

Powered by a 5.2-litre supercharged V8, the GT500 sends 567kW and 847Nm to the rear treads, which is enough to immolate even the sturdiest of rubber.

If you want one down under, you are in luck, with local outfit Mustang Motorsport saying they are willing and able to convert the ponycar halo.

